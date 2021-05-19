Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

AS Police's Benke Mami goes for a lay up against Petro de Luanda during their Basketball Africa League (BAL)  Group B match at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Petro de Luanda brushed off Mali’s Association Sportive Police (AS Police) 84-66 in a dominant display in the Group B affair where the Angolans led by 30 points at some point in the game.
  • Jone Pedro had 17 points and 17 rebounds for Petro de Luanda to earn him the Player of the Game award.

Angolan basketball giants, Petro de Luanda came into the Basketball Africa League (BAL) with the favourites tag on their shoulders.

