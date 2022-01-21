Short-handed Pacers topple Warriors, Suns rally to beat Mavs

Torrey Craig #13 of the Indiana Pacers blocks the shot of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Torrey Craig #13 of the Indiana Pacers blocks the shot of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during overtime of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 
 

Photo credit: Thearon W. Henderson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • One day after shocking LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Pacers pulled off another unlikely win in California, despite a slew of absences that included injured starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert
  • Devin Booker scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 20 points and 11 assists for Phoenix, who closed strong to win their fifth game in a row and halt the Mavericks' winning streak at four
  • Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 points with 10 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 102-91 victory over the Knicks in New York

Los Angeles

