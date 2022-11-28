Oliver Gray, Patsy Sercombe shine at Ngong

Sumptuous World Cup coverage consumed our usual Ngong racing audience, but not to the detriment of some refined competition.

Doctor Patsy Sercombe trained a quartet for various owners, while Oliver Gray collected a double. The Jim Kidman Bowl had Oliver's, Dusha, looking Herculean - rippling muscles like the Mediterranean Sea. From the off, Dusha governed his speed eminently, casting the hook for liberty.

The Bix Maiden drew a slightly messy start. Sienna refused to take part and Easterly went hugely wide. It really cost him the honors. Once they bunched together, Bampton was flowing charmingly, conclusively deterring opponents. Daytime Girl did not participate.

Saint Mortiz never buckled in the Tryon 7 Furlong Cup, but Satyan definitely went better of the two, nearing home.

Saint Moritz steered by jockey Richard Kibet leads Satyan ridden by Jockey James Muhindi on November 27th 2022 to win The Tyron 7 Furlong Cup at Ngong racecourse on November 27, 2022 Photo credit: Chris Omollo / Nation Media Group

NGONG RESULTS

1.20 pm - First Race - Restless Handicap (1,200m)

1. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi)

2. Camberley (Charles Kimani)

3. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

Distance: 1.5/1.75/3.5. Time: 1:14:3/10 secs. Favourite: Wimborne 7-4. Runners: 7

Owned by Rupert Watson, M. Mutuota, J. Mutua, Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.55 pm - Second Race - Vilima Farm Handicap (2,400m)

1. Rosie (Richard Kibet)

2. Chipping (Henry Muya)

3. Coralline (James Muhindi)

Distance: 2.75/4.5/4.75. Time: 2:43:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Jason Boorman, Doctors Patsy and John Sercombe, Doctor K. Mbogori. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.30 pm - Third Race - Bix Maiden (1,800m)

1. Bampton (Dennis Kiprotich)

2. Easterly (James Muhindi)

3. Empress of Fate (Paul Kiarie)

Daytime Girl withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/1.75/15. Time: 1:56:2/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners: 9

Owned and trained by Joe Muya. Nice family win. Hooray Henry!

Jockey Richard Kibet display's The Tyron 7 Furlong Cup, he won aboard Saint Moritz race at Ngong race course on November 27, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo/ Nation Media Group

3.05 pm - Fourth Race - Jarabub Handicap (1,600m)

1. Scott (Richard Kibet)

2. Zamburak (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Ripon (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 7.5/2.4/2.5. Time: 1:14:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Mimand Trevor Haynes Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.45 pm - Fifth Race - The Tryon 7 Furlong Cup

1. Saint Moritz (Richard Kibet) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. Satyan (James Muhindi)

3. Frankie (Ramazan Wako)

4. Steel Drum (Charles Kimani)

Chadwick withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: neck/2.4/1. Time: 1:27:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.20 pm - Sixth Race - The Jim Kidman Bowl (1,000m)

1. Dusha (Joseph Mutevu) West Man-Souk Seeker

2. Pretty Pearl (JamesMuhindi)

3. Kenyan Queen (Paul Kiarie)

4. Bullet (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 4.4/2.5/2.75. Time: 1:00:8/10 secs. Favourite: Strider 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by I. Rowe, W. Kilburn, N. Patel, S. Grantham. Trainer Oliver Gray