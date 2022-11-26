Saint Moritz, Satyan ready to battle the Tryon Cup at Ngong

When two horses of similar spiffing aptitude are drawn together in the Seven Furlong Tryon Cup, there is no option than to Exacta them.

Permutation has to include Chadwick, but either Satyan or Saint Moritz will most likely dominate headlines at Ngong racecourse tomorrow.

It is not often we see Oliver Gray farming a three-pronged attack, but he is still up against Kenyan Queen on a hat-trick bid. Oliver's Bullet, Pretty Pearl, and, Dusha, are emphatically level pegging in the Jim Kidman Bowl, where weight will not be an issue over 1,000m.

Having said that, Dusha has claimer, Joseph Mutevu, removing five kgs - a definite plus. Assuming this will conclude with a photo-shoot, probably only goatee's apart, best to sit and watch.

With a heap of heavenly tears, Ngong racecourse is now a magnet for more runners. The Bix Maiden has nine confirmed. Daytime Girl will have benefitted from a debut sprint, so, must have sound prospects over Brampton - if she can stay.

SELECTIONS

12.45 pm Wimbourne, Rahal

1.20 pm Chipping, Rosie

1.55 pm Daytime Girl, Bampton

2.30 pm Scott, Russian Wonder

3.05 pm Saint Moritz, Satyan

3.40 pm Pretty Pearl, Dusha

12:45 Race 1 The Restless Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 1- 3) Ameerah J. Mutevu 61.0 H 6

2 ( 5- 1- 3) Cranleigh H. Muya 54.0 3

3 ( 2- 2- 5) Wimborne R. Kibet 54.0 H 7

4 ( 3- 2- 4) Rahal M. Fundi (5.0) 53.0 4

5 ( 4-w- 6) Camberley P. Kinuthia 52.0 2

6 ( 4- 3- 1) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 52.0 1

7 ( 2- 4- 5) Grand Surabi P. Kiarie 50.0 H 5

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: WIMBORNE (2/1) JACK SPARROW (9/4) RAHAL

(5/2) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (3/1) CRANLEIGH (7/2) AMEERAH

(4/1) CAMBERLEY (9/2)

1:20 Race 2 The Vilima Farm Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 1- 4) Rosie R. Kibet 59.0 2

2 ( 4- 5- 1) Jordan River P. Kiarie 55.0 H 5

(SAF)

3 ( 5- 2- 1) Chipping H. Muya 54.0 3

4 (w- 2- 4) Coralline J. Muhindi 52.0 H 4

5 ( 3- 3- 2) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CHIPPING (1/1) ROSIE (5/4) JORDAN RIVER

(SAF) (6/4) CORALLINE (2/1) GO PRO (SAF) (5/1)

1:55 Race 3 The Bix Maiden

Distance 1800m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 4- 4) Easterly J. Muhindi 58.5 6

2 ( 4- 6) Liphook H. Muya 58.5 4

3 ( 5) Martin P. Njogu (5.0) 58.5 8

4 ( 6- 3- 3) Bampton D. Kiprotich 57.0 2

5 ( 5- 4- 5) Bling K. Nganga 57.0 H 5

6 ( 2) Daytime Girl R. Kibet 57.0 7 (SAF)

7 ( 3- 3- 4) Empress of Fate P. Kiarie 57.0 1( SAF)

8 (w- 3- 6) Moment Time J. Mutevu 57.0 3

9 ( 4- 5) Sienna P. Kinuthia 57.0 9

FORM GUIDE: DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (1/3) EMPRESS OF FATE

(SAF) (1/1) BAMPTON (6/4) SIENNA (2/1) BLING (3/1) MARTIN

(4/1) EASTERLY (6/1) LIPHOOK (10/1) MOMENT TIME (20/1)

2:30 Race 4 The Jarabub Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 1- 2) Scott R. Kibet 60.0 2

2 ( 2- 1-w) Zamburak P. Kinuthia 60.0 1

3 ( 1- 3- 4) Glitter K. Nganga 59.0 5

4 ( 4- 2- 1) Ripon P. Kiarie 59.0 3

5 ( 5- 2- 1) Russian J. Muhindi 57.0 4

Wonder (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/1) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (5/4)

RIPON (6/4) ZAMBURAK (3/1) GLITTER (5/1)

3:05 Race 5 The Tryon 7 Furlong Cup

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 3- 2) Frankie R. Wako 58.0 5

2 ( 3- 2- 2) Steel Drum C. Kimani 58.0 H 2

3 ( 3- 1- 4) Pitch D. Kiprotich 57.0 3

4 ( 3- 1- 2) Chadwick P. Kiarie 54.0 4

5 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz R. Kibet 53.0 6

(SAF)

6 ( 1- 7- 1) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5) SATYAN (SAF) (5/4)

CHADWICK (6/4) STEEL DRUM (2/1) FRANKIE (5/1) PITCH

(7/1)

3:40 Race 6 The Jim Kidman Bowl

Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 2- 5- 1) Dusha (ZIM) J. Mutevu 61.0 3

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Kenyan Queen P. Kiarie 59.0 4

(SAF)

3 ( 1- 5-w) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 53.0 2

4 ( 4- 4- 3) Bullet C. Kimani 51.0 1