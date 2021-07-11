Nigeria shock US in pre-Olympic basketball friendly

Kevin Durant

Caleb Agada #3 of Nigeria fouls Kevin Durant #7 of the United States during an exhibition game at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nigeria defeated the United States 90-87. 

Photo credit: Ethan Miller | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The United States, who have won three Olympic men's basketball titles since settling for bronze in 2004, are looking to regain global dominance after finishing in seventh at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
  • They play Australia, ranked third in the world, in a friendly on Monday.

Los Angeles

