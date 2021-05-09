Ngong racing to resume in June

The recent announcement that activities can resume subject to regulations issued by the Ministry of Health jointly with the Ministry of Sport, means that Ngong's racing season can be completed with two meetings every month until August 22.

Late entry fees for all Early Closing races as published, will be reduced by 50 per cent. This is still a sufficient penalty to those who did not pay normal entry, acceptance, and final submissions.

We are sending sympathies to Ray Warner and Angela Brown's families, after their passing away. Both have been seriously involved in racing since the year dot.

***

Most pundits in the United States, are organising themselves to attend competitive venues in Saratoga Springs, Del Mar, and Ocean Springs. Sadly, it's a different rhetoric in Ontario, Canada, where the province has been on lockdown for more than a month with anything likely still on hold.

It covers all sports, even without spectators. A dramatic surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations led to the government's initiative, though by comparison, Ontario has suffered far less than many US states.

The continued ban is perplexing to many horsey people who felt all protocols were well kept in alignment. There would never have been a risk factor, as all protocols were abided by, with only limited spectators.

A bigger danger is that unemployment will surge, and trainers can go out of business. It is love of the game and livelihoods that are at stake, with longer term ramifications, if the Government does not comply.

***

Roger Varian has a Cazoo Derby contender now, after his Third Realm (David Eagan 14-1), made putty of Adayar (William Buick 6-5), Scope (Sean Levey 5-1), and Kyprios (Ryan Moore 7-2), in Lingfield's Trial.