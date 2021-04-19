Letruska intervenes in Apple Blossom

Saturday's $1-million, Grade 1 Apple Blossom Handicap was hailed as a match-up of North American champions, Monomoy Girl (Florent Geroux 3-5), and, Swiss Skydiver (Robby Albarado 2-5). No-one considered Mexico's Letruska (Irad Ortiz Junior 5-2) disarming proceedings by a simple little nose over Monomoy Girl.

It was a revival of Oaklawn's major confrontation. Letruska set a hot pace in the Apple Blossom until Monomoy Girl decided to increase her speed. Letruska, unphased, plucked out some more stamina for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43:1/10.

Swiss Skydiver never found her usual gumption, but at least pipped Monomoy Getridofwhatailsu, for third. Fausto Gutierrez said it was her best ever result under his care.

***

Say the Word (Luis Saez 2-1), a first-class winner of the Northern Dancer Stakes for trainer Gail Cox at Woodbine last year, picked up his premier success since being transferred to California-based Phil D'Amato, in the Elkhorn Stakes at Keeneland.

Channel Cat, Crafty Daddy, and Fantasioso, were always in contention, plumping for places. Say the Word has now been named Champion Turf Male in Canada's Sovereign Awards.

He raced mid-pack as Tide of the Sea was hoping for a gate to wire win, but then faded. Channel Cat (Corey Lanerie 3-1), could not hold Say the Word off on this occasion, but is looking forward to the Manhattan at Belmont Park.

***

Juddmonte Farms homebred, Bonny South (Florent Geroux 5-2), winless in four starts at the Fair Grounds Oaks in March 2020, returned to her triumphant ways in the Baird Doubledogdare Stakes at Keeneland.

Trained by Brad Cox, Bonny rallied from mid-field to edge off Royal Flag and Pacesetter in a scintillating three-horse-photo, head, head, head. Eres Tu and High Regard were still not badly done behind, but Speech, 3-2 favorite, emptied her tank in the stretch. Bonny South covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:43:6/10.

***

Addeybb (Tom Marquand 3-1), retained their Queen Elizabeth Stakes crown with a nifty grifty crunch over Verry Elleegant (James McDonald 2-5), at Randwick. A crowd was allowed to watch after many months, changing the landscape of the atmosphere. It was his fourth win having busted the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth in Australia, before the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

He also became a premier northern hemisphere-trained horse to win three Group 1s down under. Tom Marquand said: “It’s the closest I’ve been to tears for a very, very long time and I’m not all that old. It’s been pretty tough being away from home for a few months and I’d do it ten times over for a moment like that."