Letruska intervenes in Apple Blossom

By  Deja Vu

 Saturday's $1-million, Grade 1 Apple Blossom Handicap was hailed as a match-up of North American champions, Monomoy Girl (Florent Geroux 3-5), and, Swiss Skydiver (Robby Albarado 2-5). No-one considered Mexico's Letruska (Irad Ortiz Junior 5-2) disarming proceedings by a simple little nose over Monomoy Girl.

