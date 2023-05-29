Mixed fourtunes for KPA teams in play-off finals

Champions Kenya Ports Authority men and women's teams are optimistic of retaining their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League titles after posting mixed results in their opening play-offs final matches at Nyayo Stadium at the weekend.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said winning away is a big achievement and the players will use the home court advantage to retain both titles in Mombasa.

"Its a game of five players and we are not scared of our opponents because they will not have more players on the court after our outstanding performance in Game One and Two away at Nyayo," said Ojukwu.

KPA women's team are one victory away from winning their 14th title after taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series final against Zetech Sparks.

The dock women demolished coach Morris Obilo's Zetech Sparks 70-38 in Game Two on Sunday. It was an easy contest for KPA, who led in all the four quarters. Ifunya Okoro and Belinda Aluoch each contributed 19 points for KPA, who led 47-36 at the breather.

KPA, who are unbeaten in 27 outings, had easily won Game One 68-38 on Saturday. Zetech, who are making their maiden appearance in the final, face an uphill task to beat hosts KPA in three matches to win their first championship.

KPA men, on the other hand, have to work hard as the series is evenly poised at 1-1 after the first two Games against Equity Bank Dumas.

The ports men, who have won the crown eight times, started their title defence with a 63-53 win over Equity Bank Dumas in Game One.

But Equity, who are playing in the final for the first time, cut short KPA's celebrations with a narrow 70-69 win in a highly charged Game Two on Saturday night.

Equity looked well prepared, pinning down KPA 20-11 in the first quarter. Led by James Mwangi, who scored 14 points and shooting guard Victor Bosire (16), the bankers were up 45-36 at the break.

KPA, who had experienced players Job Byron hitting 13 points and John Wijas (14), improved in the final two quarters to outscore their opponents 17-9 and 17-15, but lost by half-a-basket.

"We did mistakes in the dying minutes which cost us at the final whistle," said Ojukwu.

Equity coach Carey "T9" Oketch praised his charges for the fight-back.

"We are determined to win our first title whether in Nairobi or Mombasa only if referees will follow rules without being biased as we witnessed in Game One and Two," he said.

Game Three and Four are in Mombasa this weekend and incase of a tie, Game Five will also be at the same venue on Monday.

In the men's Division One League play-offs final, USIU-A Tigers revived their hopes of clinching the title when they destroyed Strathmore University 67-48 in Game Three on Sunday.

Tigers, who had lost 63-58 to their fellow varsity students in Game Two, lead

the series 2-1. Game Four is set for Saturday where a win will seal the title for the Tigers.

In the women's Division One League play-offs final, USIU-A Flames rallied from behind to tie the series 1-1 with Zetech Development.

Flames, who lost Game One 68-52, recovered to win Game Two 53-42 on Sunday. Star Frida Yagomba scored 20 points and Judith Pantaleo added 17 points to help Flames fight bravely from going down 33-21 at half-time.

Stanbic Shield are one win away from being declared men's Division Two league champions after taking a deserved 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series play-offs final against National Bank Phoenix.