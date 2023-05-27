Title-hungry Zetech Sparks chase history

Zetech Sparks are looking to become the second university team to win the Kenya Basketball federation women's Premier League title.

They continue with their quest when they take on defending champions Kenya Ports Authority in their play-offs final Game One at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium Saturday from 6pm.

Game Two of the best-of-five series final will be played at the same venue and same time on Sunday.

Champions KPA will host Zetech in Game Three, Four and Five in-case of a 2-2 tie in Mombasa.

USIU-A Flames entered the history books when they became the first University club to win the women’s Premier League crown in 2014. They repeated the feat the following season.

The question many are asking is whether Zetech Sparks can emulate USIU-A Flames to win the Kenyan championship.

Sparks coach coach Morris Obilo said: “We have trained well and are focused to upset the champions KPA even after losing to them home and away in the regular season."

Reliable scorers Medina Okot, Chantal Kiyobe,Lavenda Atieno and Vallery Kemunto will lead the varsity students.

Zetech qualified for the play-offs final after sweeping formerchampions Equity Hawks 3-0 in the semi-finals.

It was sweet revenge for Zetech, who had lost to Equity Hawks in the 2021 semi-finals.

Zetech won Game One 75-72, Game Two 73-57 before they sealed Equity's fate with a dominant 71-40 victory in Game Three.

KPA, on the other hand, also had an easy run eliminating Strathmore University Swords 3-0 in the semi-final, the dockwomen demolished Strathmore University Swords 78-37 in Game One and 72-57 in Game Two at Nyayo.

Strathmore Swords said good bye to the play-offs after KPA punished them 69-47 in Game Three in Mombasa. KPA have maintained unbeaten record in 27 matches this season and do remain favourites to retain their league title.

Head coach Anthony Ojukwu said: "We have prepared well in training camp both in Nairobi and Mombasa and the players are ready to retain the title."

Fixtures

Saturday

Canals Elistis v Kisii Raptors (10am), Stanbic Shield v NBK (12pm), ZU Development v USIU-A Flames (2pm), USIU-A Tigers v Strathmore University (4pm), Equity Dumas v KPA (8pm)

Sunday