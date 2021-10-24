Luxembourg provides Aiden O'brien another record breaker

Aidan O'Brien matched a record plastered by Sir Henry Cecil, when Luxembourg (Ryan Moore 4-6), etched his skills on the Vertem Futurity Mile Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

One automatically assumes a Futurity is 1,000m. Aiden notched 18 Group I's, and 7 Classics, this season alone. Saint Mark's Basilica and Snowfall were his specialties, but plenty others shone brightly for the greatest trainer.

Luxembourg was being monitored by Ryan Moore midfield, until 2 furlongs out. Then the pair were invincible. Sissoko (Wayne Lordan 9-1), supervised by Aiden's son, Donnacha, was only a length back in second, having been a little too strong for holding.

Wayne's arms must be sore today. Bayside Boy (David Egan 9-2), did not get a clear run, but at least managed third place. Hanibal Barca (Paul Mulrennan 25-1), also tried to be overly keen, after a bumpy start, finishing fourth by a mere head.

This 2-year-old race is a precursor for future Classics. Luxembourg has already been slashed to 4-1 for the Cazoo Derby, displaying how impressively he ran.