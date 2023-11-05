KPA win Zone V qualifiers to proceed to Africa Basketball League

Kenya Ports Authority are the new FIBA Zone V Africa Women Basketball League champions after defeating Rwanda's Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 87-53 in the final played at LDK gymnasium on Saturday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Anthony Ojukwu-coached KPA, which was the team to beat in the entire tournament proved too good for REG as they dominated them in all departments in the entire match.

KPA played a very tactical game from the beginning, controlling the pace while initiating offensive attacks from the opponents' baseline with quick passes.

The Kenyan champions also took advantage of the offensive rebounds every time they mounted an attack outside the three-point arch.

The combination of Victoria Reynolds,Medina Okot, Natalie Akinyi and Morgan Taylor was too lethal for REG defence which in most occasions failed to take advantage of defensive rebounds.

KPA went into the half-time break leading 44-30 as they won 22-16 and 22-14 in the first and second quarters.

In the third quarter, KPA maintained their game plan but had few scoring opportunities despite winning it 18-13.

They were impressive in the fourth quarter as they took charge of the game to win 25-10.

Both teams went into the match knowing that they had already qualified for the Africa Women Basketball League tournament, scheduled for Egypt next month, by virtue of being the finalists.

Reynolds,Medina, Taylor and Akinyi were top scorers for KPA sinking 23,22,19 and 13 points respectively.

Mcomyiza, Kalanga and Kiyobi scored 24, 8 and 5 points for REG who were runners up in the Rwanda basketball league championship.

Ojukwu, who dedicated the win to his late mum who passed away when they arrived in Kigali, said their efforts and team work proved key to their success.

"It was hard for me but I thank God for everything," said Ojukwu adding that there was teamwork throughout the tournament.

KPA sailed into the finals unbeaten as they won all their group and knockout matches to emerge top in Zone V.

They defeated JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda 74-53 in the semis to reach the final.