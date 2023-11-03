KPA turn on class to reach final of Zone V qualifiers

Kenya Ports Authority on Friday defeated JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda 74-53 to storm into the final of the ongoing Zone V Africa Women Basketball League qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Led by veteran captain Natalie Akinyi, who had an exceptional performance sinking in 22 points, KPA were too strong for the Ugandan champions whom they almost dominated in all departments in the first three quarters of the match.

The coordination of Akinyi, Selina Okumu, Aminata Samassekou, Victoria Reynolds and Morgan Taylor in the offensive proved too hot to handle for JKL Lady Dolphins' defence.

A brilliant three-pointer from Hilda Indasi at the buzzer handed the Dockers a 39-22 lead at half-time. KPA won 23-10 and 16-12 in the first and second quarters respectively.

KPA maintained their game plan in the third quarter taking advantage of some defensive lapses by JKL Lady Dolphins to win it 18-14.

JKL Lady Dolphins, led by Mary Amaniyo, who scored 16 points came out strong in the fourth quarter and managed to hold KPA 17-17 but the Kenyans had already completed the job.

Apart from Akinyi, other top scorers for KPA were Reynolds who sunk in 15 points and Okumu 13.

Hope Akello added eight points for JKL Lady Dolphins while Brenda Ekone and Longom Keren contributed five points each.

KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu said the game was very tough and tactical but their game plan worked well.

“JKL Lady Dolphins is a running team, the idea was to slow them down,” said Ojukwu.

KPA sailed into the final unbeaten as they won all their group matches and thrashed Tanzanian champions Vijana Queens 81-36 in the quarter-finals.

Kenya's other representative, Equity Hawks will take on Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the second semi-final match at the same venue on Friday night.

Equity Hawks also stormed into the semi-finals unbeaten when they trounced Nile Legends of South Sudan 72-43 in the quarter-finals.

In position five to eight classification matches played earlier in the day, APR of Rwanda defeated Vijana Queens of Tanzania 78-58 while Gladiators of Uganda defeated South Sudan’s Nile Legends 83-59.