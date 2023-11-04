Equity Hawks stumble in semi-finals of Zone V qualifiers

Equity Hawks' dreams of playing in the elite Africa Women Basketball League tournament were shattered on Friday night after they were defeated 61-76 by Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the semi-final of the ongoing Zone V qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Equity Hawks started the game on a high note playing offensively against a tactical REG team to secure a 20-16 lead in the first quarter.

However, the bankers seemed to have lost their rhythm as REG piled pressure on them through a well coordinated offensive and a solid defence to win all the remaining three quarters.

In the second ,third and fourth quarters REG dominated 19-15,21-10 and 20-16 respectively to storm into the final where they will square it out with Kenyan champions Kenya Ports Authority who had earlier defeated JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda in the first semi-final of the qualifiers.

KPA defeated JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda 74-53 to qualify for the final. Led by veteran captain Natalie Akinyi who had an exceptional performance sinking in 22 points, KPA were too strong for the Uganda champions whom they dominated in almost all departments in the first three quarters of the match.

The win by REG, who were runners up in the Rwanda Basketball League, sparked celebrations at the LDK gymnasium as their fans joined the players on the court to celebrate the victory.

REG halted Equity Hawks' unbeaten run in the qualifiers having won all their preliminary round matches including the quarter-final where they trounced Nile Legends of South Sudan 72-43.

Equity will now face JKL Lady Dolphins in the battle for the third and fourth positions on Saturday prior to the final.