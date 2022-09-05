KPA sides win to lead KBF standings

Defending men and women's champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) teams registered victories in their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League matches in Nairobi at the weekend.

KPA women set the ball rolling after beating hosts Eagle Wings 82-34, while KPA men registered a double when they defeated Thunder 69-51 on Saturday before humiliating Equity Bank Dumas 80-60 on Sunday at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The convincing victories saw KPA men and women move top of the league standings.

KPA women top with 16 points and are unbeaten after eight matches.

On the other hand, KPA men dislodged rivals Ulinzi Warriors from the 12-team summit with 17 points.

"We played comfortably under no pressure to win and keep our unbeaten record clean in eight outings," said KPA women's coach Anthony Ojukwu.

The dock men have won eight matches and lost only once- a 73-63 loss to newcomers Africa Nazarene University (ANU).

"I'm proud of the boys because they played and stopped our opponents' three-point shooters which saw us claim the two victories. We played good defense and dropped shots as planned," said KPA coach Sammy Kiki.

Ulinzi, who did not have any engagement at the weekend, slipped to second position on 14 points gained from six wins and two losses.

The soldiers were beaten 69-59 by Equity Bank Dumas and lost 62-54 to champions KPA in Mombasa.

ANU lie third with 12 points from five wins and two losses. Strathmore Blades defeated visiting Lakeside 76-42 to move from ninth to fifth spot on 10 points.

Blades have won four matches and lost two. Strathmore University Swords improved their placing on the women's Division One league standings after they beat newly promoted Kisii Vipers 65-38.

Swords increased their points tally to 11 and occupy third position after managing four wins and three losses.

In the men's Division One, Shoot 4 Life registered their second victory when they demolished Mustangs 71-49 to climb to seventh position with six points.