KPA basketball teams go hunting at Nyayo

Champions Kenya Ports Authority men and women's teams continue their hunt for points when they travel to the Nyayo National Stadium this weekend for their respective Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League matches.

Twenty-three league matches are lined up in Nairobi, Bungoma, Kakamega and Nakuru respectively.

KPA men, who are second on the 12-team table standings with 13 points, will take on Thunder from 4pm on Saturday before they wind up their city tour with a tough outing against Equity Bank Dumas from 4pm on Sunday.

Victory for KPA in the two outings will see them leapfrog leaders Ulinzi Warriors from the summit of the standings. Ulinzi Warriors top the table on 14 points from six wins and two losses.

Equity Bank rocked former champions Ulinzi 69-59 and are highly motivated to silence KPA, who have not been in action for four weeks following the break for the General Elections.

Thunder lie fifth on standings with 10 points and will battle hard to defeat KPA to improve their position.Thunder beat Terrorists 73-66 in their last match.

Equity Dumas are fourth on 11 points from five wins and a loss.

On Sunday, Thunder will entertain Lakeside, who have lost all their five matches so far this season.

In other men's Premier League match, Blades will host Kisumu-based Lakeside on Saturday from 2pm.

In the women's Premier League, KPA will be out to keep their unbeaten record intact when they meet Eagle Wings on Saturday at 12pm.

KPA will start as favourites to win and take their points tally 16.

"We have trained well in Nairobi for five days without any injuries and will play under no pressure," KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu.

In Kakamega, Western Delight will host Footprints from 9am while newcomers Butere Girls will meet Swift from 10.30am. Both matches will be played at Kakamega Police Canteen.

In Mombasa, Coastal Kings will tackle Absa Bank at KPA Makande Gymnasium from 4pm. Cabals Elisists will be away to face Nebulas at Menengai High School in Nakuru.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: Strathmore University Swords v Kisumu Lady Bucks

(10.30am), Eagle Wings v KPA (12pm), Blades v Lakeside (2pm), Thunder v KPA (4pm).

Menengai High School: Cabals Elisists v Nebulas (9am).KPA Makande Gymnasium: Coastal Kings v Absa (4pm)

Kakamega Police Canteen: Western Delight v Footprints (9am), Butere Girls v Swift (10.30am), Butere Girls High v Footprints (2pm)

Bungoma: Swift v Footprints, (9am).

Sunday