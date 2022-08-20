Basketball: League action to restart on Saturday
What you need to know:
- Competition secretary Joseph Amoko Saturday said that league action was initially scheduled to begin this weekend but the restart was pushed forward by one week
The Kenya Basketball Federation premier and lower-tier leagues will resume on August 27 and 28 after a three-week break for the just-concluded General Election.
Competition secretary Joseph Amoko Saturday said that league action was initially scheduled to begin this weekend but the restart was pushed forward by one week.
There will be 25 first leg matches on the cards played in Nairobi, Kisii and Kakamega.
Six top men’s and women's Premier League matches are lined up with seven-time champions Ulinzi Warriors taking on hot rivals Equity Bank Dumas at Nyayo National Stadium on August 28.