KPA, Equity off to winning start in Zanzibar

Kenya’s representatives, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank Hawks, Sunday began their campaign strongly at the FIBA Women’s Basketball League Zone 5 African Qualifiers in Zanzibar, each securing wins on the tournament’s opening day.

The competition, hosted at the new Amaan Indoor Stadium, will run until November 2, with the top two teams advancing to December’s finals in Dakar, Senegal.

Kenyan champions Equity Bank Hawks, who earned a wildcard entry after finishing third in the previous Zone 5 qualifiers, defeated Burundi’s Gladiators 73-51 in Pool "C".

Meanwhile, regional defending champions KPA, leading Pool "B," overwhelmed Egypt’s Hawassa with a dominant 128-36 win. Pool "A" includes Vijana Queens from Tanzania, Al Ahly of Egypt, Burundi's Young Sisters, and Uganda’s JKL Ladies.

KPA will next face the Patriotic Army of Rwanda (APR) on Monday, while the Hawks, led by coach Ben Oluoch, prepare to meet Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

In their match against Hawassa, KPA led in all four quarters with scores of 32-10, 36-8, 29-6, and 31-12. Equity took control early in their game, winning the first quarter 27-7. Although they stumbled in the second, losing 14-19, they regained momentum to take the third quarter 16-8 and narrowly lost the final quarter 17-16.

Equity’s Maryann Nyagayi Wanjiku, who led her team with 17 points, expressed optimism about their progress in the tournament.

"It was a nice game. We started with good momentum, which gave us a strong footing. We hope to build on this as we aim to qualify for the last eight, taking it one match at a time,” she said.

Despite a tight schedule and limited rest, Oluoch praised his players’ efforts.

"We had our first game today against Gladiators from Burundi. Despite little rest and no time to acclimate, we won. We prepared well and hope to get better as the tournament progresses. Tomorrow we play REG, the Rwandese champions, so we’ll need sharper execution," Oluoch added.

In another Pool “C” result, Rwanda Energy Group defeated Tanzania’s Fox Divas 105-48.

This marks the first time the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar is hosting the regional competition since its inception in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 1995. KPA’s squad arrived in Zanzibar last Wednesday, while the Hawks joined them on Saturday.

KPA coach Antony Ojukwu emphasised the importance of their winning start in their title defence.