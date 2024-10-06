Fifth time lucky: Okot chases American dream

Medina Okot dared to dream that she will one day make it to “the land of opportunity.”

Imagine going to the US Embassy in Nairobi not once, twice or three times, but four times and you fail the interview on all the occasions. Remember applying for a US visa does not come cheap.

That is the story of Kenya’s talented 20-year-old, six-foot six-inch basketball player Medina who is now at Mississippi State University after she finally made it to the US in August this year after two years of trying.

“I started applying for US visa to play basketball in the USA in August 2022. It did not go through. I tried again in 2023 and it did not go through. I tried it again this year but it was only at my fifth application that I succeeded,” said the towering centre in an NTV’s SportOn! interview on August 26.

She did not waste time in travelling to the USA, and catching up with her was not hard in this day of information technology.

A message to her WhatsApp and viola! an interview ensued.

She says that the first time that her visa application was rejected she did not feel bad because she felt she was still young, at just 18 years old.

“I didn’t feel like it was something special or big plus I had just begun basketball, so I didn’t feel bad,” observed Okot who was denied a visa twice to join Troy University where national team player Felmas Koranga was a student.

Her third attempt to get a US visa was when she secured a place at Eastern Michigan University after being linked up by renowned coach Evelyn Kedogo.

“But, after being denied a visa for the fourth time, I came from the embassy crying, unable to control myself. It has not been easy, but finally it is here. I’m just happy,” said Okot.

She disclosed that she kept going back to the US Embassy because of her humble background. “I felt motivated by the people in my life, including coaches who have helped me in basketball,” added Okot whose role model is American professional basketball player A'ja Wilson.

Kenya basketball player Madina Okot at NTV studios at Nation Centre on September 20, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

She singled out Zetech University coach Maurice Obilo saying apart from just being a coach, he was like a parent to her.

“He motivates and always encourages me by saying that God's timing is always the best. I also felt that there was no need to give up and I want to achieve many things in my life. Some of us and our families look up to us, so I can't give up,” added Okot.

She explained that before one gives up, they must ask themselves “after I give up what happens to those who get inspiration from me?”

She says people tried to talk to her and to motivate her. "Additionally, there are many players who faced similar situations like mine. These are things that kept me going back to the US Embassy.”

Fortunately for Okot, she was spared the headache of paying for a visa for students and academics of Sh23,848 ($185) that one must pay every time they apply for a visa.

“I didn't pay a single cent. The schools took care of everything,” Okot told Nation Sport from the US.

Okot admitted that Michael Finley, who played 15 seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics, played a huge role in her successful visa application.

Finley who is now the NBA Kenya Senior Director and Country Operations Lead, revealed in the SportOn! interview that they had a rehearsal the day before she went to the US Embassy.

“The first time I heard there was this really good player at the Coast. She has been doing well in high school. I didn't hear about her for about a year, maybe because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The next time I heard about her was when she was to join Troy and I thought she was gone. Her name did not come until I heard that she went for Olympics qualifiers in Japan in May this year. And I was like, wait a minute, she never left for the USA?

“Then I got a call a few days ago saying that Okot has been rejected for a visa three times. I did not understand how that was possible. I have been hearing that she is a generational talent not like, oh, you had a good player like this,” said Finley.

Okot says Finley getting involved in the process was really helpful. "I felt more prepared face-to-face than the preparation I got online from several coaches from the USA. Being prepared via phone can’t be the same as getting prepared physically. He was so harsh on me in the morning before the appointment day.

“He never gave me the chance to think. I felt as if my life had hit a brick wall. But, when it reached evening, I realized that he was just really helping me. I told myself that I will do everything he told me, including maintaining eye contact and being confident in whatever I’m going to say and I think that is what I did. He told me to wear a smile and that’s what I did and I was successful. I didn’t believe it at first that I did it because I had tried four times unsuccessfully, but this one took just one minute and 30 seconds and it was a success,” narrated Okot.

She said she did not know whether to cry or smile after the interview because she felt like doing both. “So, I slowly walked out, took my cellphone and made my first call to Finley to tell him I had finished the interview and it was successful. He immediately called Mississippi State University and they started making all the necessary arrangements. I must say that he was really helpful in this process. I feel like he should have been involved much earlier, maybe I would have made it to the USA a long time ago,” Okot said with a smile.

She recalled calling her family after about 30 minutes when she was now relaxed. “I called my mum first and she was so happy. She was like “God is great. We have been praying without ceasing and finally, He did it for us,” said Okot.

Finley is convinced that Okot has got what it takes to stay the course. But, he warned: “It is going to be like an ocean where you have got waves and feel like tipped over at times. The beautiful thing is that thing that is clearly inside of her”.

Okot promised to be more than serious and not joke with the lifetime opportunity.

“I’m going to work hard and keep my dreams alive. I will be studying nursing, something I have always wanted to pursue since I was in high school,” revealed Okot, who is on a full scholarship.

Okot attended Mukhweya Primary school and then Bishop Sulumeti Girls in Kakamega Count where she picked up basketball.

But in strange turn of events she got a full scholarship at Kaya Tiwi High School in Kwale County where her basketball journey started.

She joined Kaya Tiwi in August 2019 and, with her talent, the big teams were bound to come calling.

She duly got picked by Kenyan women basketball powerhouses Kenya Ports Authority just before the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020.

She was one of the key players’ for KPA in 2022.

Okot, whose parents Musa Mulah and Jacquiline Sikuku are farmers in Mumias, joined Zetech University on a full sports scholarship to study Bachelor of Commerce but her big dream was to play in the US women's professional basketball league (WNBA) someday.

In the US, Okot joins the likes of former Buruburu Girls High School and Danville Christian Academy Ruthie Mbugua from Carson-Newman women's basketball and her sister Grace Mbugua from Danville Christian Academy, as well America-born Kenyan international Victoria Reynolds.

Reynolds,26, who has played basketball in the USA, Spain and Portugal, could not hide her joy at Okot finally making it to the USA.

Okot is settling well in the USA. She revealed that her first day at Mississippi State University was awesome.

“I received a warm welcome and everyone was so excited that I finally got here after a very long time of trying to get me here,” said Okot.