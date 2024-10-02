DRC mourns NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is mourning the loss of legendary basketball icon Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away on Monday after a long battle with brain cancer.

Known for his towering height of 2.18 meters, Mutombo was more than just a celebrated athlete—he was a humanitarian who left a lasting legacy in his homeland.

Mutombo's death was confirmed after over two years of battling a brain tumor, a condition that led to his successful surgery in October 2022 in Atlanta, USA.

Born in Kinshasa in 1966, Dikembe Mutombo rose to prominence far beyond the borders of the DRC, becoming a dominant figure in the NBA.

His 18-year career in the league spanned from 1991 to 2009, during which he played for several teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Nets.

Although he reached the NBA Finals twice—in 2001 with the Sixers and in 2003 with the Nets—he never secured a championship ring. Despite this, his talent and tenacity earned him a place in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Beyond the basketball court, Mutombo’s life was marked by his commitment to philanthropy, particularly in the areas of health and education in the DRC.

His most notable contributions include the construction of the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility in a poor district of Kinshasa. This $20 million project, which opened in 2007, was named in honor of his late mother, who died due to inadequate medical care.

The hospital, one of the best-equipped in Central Africa, stands as a testament to his dedication to improving healthcare in his homeland.

Mutombo also made significant contributions to education. In 2021, he funded the construction of a modern school, Institut Samuel Mutombo, in the village of Tshimbombo in Kasai-Oriental, his parents’ home province.

This institution, named after his father, was built at a cost of over $4 million and reflects his commitment to uplifting future generations through education.

In recognition of his immense contributions both on and off the court, tributes poured in from across the world.

President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC hailed Mutombo as "a committed citizen, an example of success" who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his people. NBA commissioner Adam Silver praised Mutombo as "a humanitarian at his core", who dedicated his life to helping others.

Even after his retirement in 2009, Mutombo continued to work as an NBA ambassador and played a key role in the creation of NBA Africa, alongside other basketball legends like Joakim Noah, Grant Hill, and Luol Deng.

His impact on the sport and his humanitarian efforts will be remembered for generations, both in the DRC and around the world.