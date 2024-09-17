Elizabeth Nyambura: Nakuru slum's drug dealer who became its saviour

The acrid smell of illicit brew and the pungent aroma of bhang once permeated Elizabeth Nyambura's life in Nakuru's Bondeni slums.

Today, the air around her is filled with the sound of bouncing basketballs and the laughter of children. At 52, Nyambura's weathered hands, once used to roll cannabis, now applaud young athletes as they sprint across the court she donated. Her journey from a life of crime to community hero is a testament to the power of redemption.

"Seeing the kids play basketball makes me happy. I often pull up a chair and sit outside just to watch them. It gives me hope for a better future," Nyambura says, her eyes twinkling with pride.

Casual jobs

But her path to this moment was far from easy. After completing primary school in Laikipia County, Nyambura's dreams of further education evaporated when her parents couldn't afford the fees. The taste of disappointment was bitter as she watched her peers continue their studies while she took on casual jobs to support her family.

At 18, love bloomed unexpectedly, leading to marriage and a move to Nakuru's Bondeni slums. The harsh reality of life in this notorious area, known for drugs and crime, hit hard. As empty stomachs growled and desperation grew, Nyambura turned to selling illicit brew, ignoring her husband's protests.

"After I exhausted my savings, life started becoming unbearable," she recalls, the memory of those difficult days etched in her voice. "We were both jobless. In our daily talks, the women told me I could earn a living from selling brews."

The illegal business thrived, and soon Nyambura found herself travelling to Uganda, the adrenaline pumping as she smuggled bhang across the border. The rustle of cash and the constant fear of arrest became her daily companions. For years, she danced with danger, evading the law through bribes and cunning.

Nyambura engages a section of youths from the estate, on August 26, 2024, at the basketball playing field she donated to them . Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

But fate had other plans. In 2003, the cold metal of handcuffs snapped around her wrists at a roadblock in Luanda, Vihiga County. The gavel's thud in the Busia courts sealed her fate – three years behind bars.

Prison life was a stark contrast to her previous existence. The clang of cell doors and the monotony of days blended together. Yet, in this bleak environment, she found a glimmer of hope. She learned to knit, the rhythmic click of needles becoming a soothing backdrop to her determination to change.

Upon release in 2006, she faced a crossroads. The temptation to return to her old ways whispered seductively, but the memory of her time in prison and the skills she had acquired steeled her resolve. She chose a different path, finding work as a school cook.

One day, the sight of a woman selling drugs to schoolchildren ignited a fire within Nyambura. The acrid taste of her past rose in her throat, propelling her into action. Despite threats from local drug peddlers, she began speaking to children about the dangers of drug use.

Determined to make a lasting impact, she began saving money from a small business she had started. The scent of crispy potato chips and fresh produce now filled her days as she operated a kiosk near her home, selling vegetables and fruits to sustain her family. With unwavering dedication, she managed to acquire a piece of land, part of which became her residence.

In a remarkable act of generosity, Nyambura donated a portion of this hard-earned land for the construction of a basketball court. This court now stands as a testament to her transformation, providing a safe haven for more than 70 youths from Bondeni, Flamingo, and Kivumbini. The rhythmic thud of bouncing balls and the squeak of sneakers on concrete have replaced the furtive whispers of drug deals. Volunteer coaches, including Nyambura's own son, guide the young players, fostering a sense of community and purpose.

Youth play basketball at the ground Nyambura donated to them for recreation purposes and to save them from engaging in drug abuse. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The impact of her donation extends far beyond the physical court itself. Abdi Said, a youth from Bondeni slums and one of the basketball coaches, attests to the court's positive impact on the community.

"The basketball court has been invaluable in distracting our young people from crime and drug abuse," he explains. Said recalls how they started in 2020 with just ten young men, playing on dusty grounds. Impressed by their dedication, Nyambura donated a small portion of her land where they erected a proper basketball court.

The youth's passion for the game proved contagious. Over time, the number of participants grew, attracting more young people from the neighbouring Kivumbini and Flamingo estates.

Today, the court draws more than 70 youth who come to learn and play basketball. This gathering provides Nyambura with the perfect opportunity to engage with them about the dangers of drug use.

"The court is open to everyone at any time," Said notes, emphasising how the community has embraced this new space. He, along with another volunteer coach, dedicates his time to training the youth.

Said's voice fills with determination as he shares their vision: "Bondeni is known to be a hotbed of crime, but we want to change that through sports. We're fortunate to have Nyambura supporting us. She comes here daily to watch us play, and afterwards, she talks to us, offering encouragement and guidance."

Shots of hope: Some of the Bondeni youth play basketball at the ground donated by Nyambura. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

As the sun sets over Bondeni, casting long shadows across the basketball court, Nyambura's voice carries a message of hope.

"I want to change that narrative, and together with the few youths we have, we will get there. We want to go somewhere and not be feared."