I was a renowned chang'aa brewer, but my son's disapproval saw to my turnaround

By  Paul Kariuki

  • Miriam Muthoni, 42, made and sold illicit brews for almost a decade in Nakuru. But the mother-of-three had a turning point and now fights for those addicted
  • Miriam procured the services of a 'mganga mashuhuri' to 'lock in' customers in her Chang’aa den
  • When I think back, I laugh at the government's strategy to eradicate illicit brews in the country, says Miriam

"Fifteen years ago, I relocated to Nakuru town after my marriage broke down. I had two children then and I resolved to fend and educate them and give them the best that life can offer. I came from a large family and due to poverty I never went beyond primary school. In Nakuru, I started a shop but the business failed and I had to look for a job.

