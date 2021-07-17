Kenya Lioneses stun Egypt to qualify for Fiba AfroBasket

Natalie AKinyi

Kenya's Natallie Akinyi drives to the basket against Egypt's Soraya Degheidy during the 2021 Fiba Women's AfroBasket final at Kigali Arena on July 17, 2021.


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI  &  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Both Egypt and Kenya took part in the last edition of the AfroBasket held in Senegal in 2019. Back then, the Egyptians earned direct ticket as the zonal champions, while Lionesses were awarded a wildcard.

Kenya Lionesses on Saturday put up brilliant performance top stun pre-tournament favourites Egypt 99-83 in final of the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers.

