Kenya Lioneses stun Egypt to qualify for Fiba AfroBasket

Kenya Lionesses on Saturday put up brilliant performance top stun pre-tournament favourites Egypt 99-83 in final of the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers.

When Felmas Koranga went to the line with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, Kenya up 91-79, chants of "Go Kenya! Go Kenya! Go Kenya!" from the technical bench filled the otherwise empty Kigali Arena.

Kenya had sensed victory, which effectively send them to the AfroBasket finals set for September in Cameroon.

The tournament's Most Valuable Player, Victoria Reynolds, poured in 25 points, six assists and five rebounds while the tournament's best power forward, Felmas Koranga scored 24 points for the Lionesses.

Natalie Akinyi scored and had five assists while centre Mercy Wanyama helped with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

"We started off a little shaky against Rwanda but we adjusted and this is how we came strong against Egypt. I'm just ready to go to Cameroon," the MVP said.

"We watched film, made changes that we needed to make, came out stronger and we knew that we can beat them so we just stayed true to ourselves, played the game and we were successful," Reynolds explained how they beat Egypt after they lost to the North Africans in the first round.

"If you doubted us, well, you shouldn't have and for those who supported us along the way, thank you. We will make you proud in Cameroon," she said after the match.

Egypt's Merald Abdelgawad scored a team-high 19 points while centre Agar Amer had 18 in the match.

When these two sides met in the preliminary round, Lionesses threw away a 25-point lead to lose 107-106.

But there was no coming back for the Egyptians this time round.

George Mayienga’s charges started the match strongly and never looked back.

Point guard Natalie Akinyi and Spain-based Mercy Wanyama shone in the first and second quarters respectively, with the standout performer in the first half being USA-based forward Reynolds. The team showed great teamwork and had improved greatly in defence.

Kenya led 5-0 from a two and three-pointer from Kenya Ports Authority ace Natalie Akinyi before Egypt fought back to level at 5-5 in the entertaining encounter.

Kenya took back the lead from USA-based Felmas Koranga and managed to maintain a good gap after scoring more points through Natalie, Victoria and Melissa Akinyi, to clinch the first quarter.

The Zone 5 winners join Zone 2 champions Cape Verde and host Cameroon as the teams that have already qualified for the 12-nation Fiba Africa Championship for Women (AfroBasket) 2021 slated for September 17-26.

The best two teams at the AfroBasket 2021 will remain in contention for a spot in 2022 Fiba Women's Basketball World Cup. They will join Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico, USA, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Russia, Serbia and Australia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifying tournament.

Earlier on Saturday, Africa Zone Five hosts Rwanda defeated South Sudan 83-56 to finish in third place. They led 54-23 at the break. First-timers South Sudan completed the six-day competition in the last place.

Both Egypt and Kenya took part in the last edition of the AfroBasket held in Senegal in 2019. Back then, the Egyptians earned direct ticket as the zonal champions, while Lionesses were awarded a wildcard.