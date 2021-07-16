It's Kenya v Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers final

Felmas Koranga

Kenya's Felmas Koranga goes for a layup during their semi-finals match of the Afrobasket qualifiers against Rwanda at the Kigali Arena on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Kenya overcame hosts Rwanda 79-52 in a thrilling semi-final to set up a final showdown with Egypt, who hammered 99-65 South Sudan in the other last four encounter.
  • The North Africans, who are the favourites for the only slot to the AfroBasket reserved for this zone, maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament with the win over the newcomers.

In Kigali, Rwanda

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.