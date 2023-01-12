KBF names provisional team for Zone Five qualifiers

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Thursday unveiled a provisional list of 28 players for the Afro-basket/African Games Zone Five qualifiers slated for February 12-19 in Kampala, Uganda.

Foreign-based players called up by Kenya Lionesses head coach George Mayienga are Victoria Reynolds (Imortal Tcars, Portugal), Mercy Wanyama (AD Cortegada, Spain) and the USA-based trio of Felmas Koranga (Troy University), Ruth Mbugua (Danville Christian Academy) and Eunice Silong (Bryant & Stratton College).

Players called for the first time are Celia Makungu, Elizabeth Abayo, Beryl Aoko, Joy Mupalia, Margaret Ayieko, Ruth Mbugua and Eunice Silong.

Alexandra Juma is also a first-timer in 5x5, but has participated in the Under 23 3x3 competition in Romania last year.

“Non-residential training starts immediately everyday from 7.30pm to 9pm at the Nyayo gymnasium in Nairobi. We are hoping to start a residential camp from January 29,” said KBF Assistant Secretary General Angela Luchivya.

Zone Five countries include Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi and Tanzania.

Kenya Lionesses are the defending champions after stunning Egypt 99-83 in the 2021 Afrobasket Zone Five qualification in Kigali, Rwanda.



Kenya Lionesses provisional squad

Point Guards - Natalie Akinyi (KPA Ladies), Ashley Minayo (Zetech University), Deborah Atieno (Equity Bank Ladies), Jemimah Omondi (KPA Ladies), Marylisa Omondi (Zetech University); Shooting Guards - Melissa Akinyi (Equity Bank Ladies), Elizabeth Okumu (UoN Dynamites), Selina Okumu (KPA Ladies), Alexandra Juma (Strathmore Swords), Winnie Chebet (UoN Dynamites); Small Forwards - Barbara Diana (KPA Ladies), Shalon Gaceri (UoN Dynamites), Celia Makungu (Storms), Elizabeth Abayo (Storms), Vallery Kemunto (Zetech University); Power Forwards - Christine Akinyi (Zetech University), Beryl Aoko (Zetech University), Joy Mupalia (Strathmore Swords), Maryanne Nyagaki (Equity Bank Ladies), Vilma Owino (KPA Ladies); Centres - Madina Okot (KPA Ladies), Margaret Ayieko (Strathmore Swords); Diaspora players - Victoria Reynolds (Imortal Tcars, Portugal), Mercy Wanyama (AD Cortegada, Spain), Felmas Koranga (Troy University, US), Ruth Mbugua (Danville Christian Academy, US), Eunice Silong (Bryant & Stratton College, US).

Technical bench: