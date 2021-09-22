Skipper Ouma rallies her troops ahead of crunch AfroBasket tie

Rose Ouma

Kenya captain Rose Ouma in action against Cape Verde during their Fiba AfroBasket Group "A" match in Yaounde, Cameroon on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Some of the key players Kenya will seek inspiration from are American-born Victoria Reynolds, Spain-based Mercy Wanyama and speedy Melissa Akinyi, as well as the leadership of Ouma.
  • Eleven-time winners Senegal await the winners of the clash in the quarter-final on Thursday, while the loser will exit the tournament.

Kenya Lionesses captain Rose Ouma has urged her compatriots to bring their A game against Mozambique during their quarterfinal qualifier at the ongoing Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday at 7pm EAT.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.