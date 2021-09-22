Skipper Ouma rallies her troops ahead of crunch AfroBasket tie

Kenya Lionesses captain Rose Ouma has urged her compatriots to bring their A game against Mozambique during their quarterfinal qualifier at the ongoing Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday at 7pm EAT.

Ouma, who plies her trade in Dubai, told Nation Sport from Cameroon that it will be a tough game. However, she noted that Mozambique is a beatable team.

"We have to come out guns blazing, give it our best, all we got and leave everything on the floor and the outcome will speak for itself," said Ouma on Wednesday.

The Lionesses will be out to exact revenge on the Mozambicans, who have won their two previous encounters. These two last met in 2019 and Kenya lost 55-39 at the group phase of the continental tourney.

Africa Zone 5 champions Kenya began this year's edition on a losing note, going down 50-74 against Cameroon on September 18, before stopping Cape Verde 61-58 the following day to finish second in Group "A" behind the hosts.

Mozambique lost all the two Group "B" matches against defending champions Nigeria and Angola to set up the pre-quarter-final match against Kenya, who are coached by the experienced George Mayienga.

Some of the key players Kenya will seek inspiration from are American-born Victoria Reynolds, Spain-based Mercy Wanyama and speedy Melissa Akinyi, as well as the leadership of Ouma.

Eleven-time winners Senegal await the winners of the clash in the quarter-final on Thursday, while the loser will exit the tournament.

Wednesday's Fixtures (EAT)

Egypt vs Tunisia – 1pm

Ivory Coast vs Guinea – 4pm

Kenya vs Mozambique – 7pm