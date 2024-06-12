Jose Ortiz has Save The Trees on his side for a 3,000th win at Churchill Downs

Jockey Jose Ortiz garnered his 3,000th-career stump at Churchill Downs on Save the Trees.

Trained by Mike Maker for a syndicate, Save the Trees went 1,200m as if he knew Jose Ortiz was on a big number to fulfil. Ortiz who recently moved his tack to Kentucky, has perennially been one of the top jockeys in North America having jabbed the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, and the 2017 Belmont Stakes on Tapwrit, alongside five Breeders’ Cup.

"The toppers that come to mind throughout, have been Triple Crown races – all immensely special,” Jose said. “It’s hard to narrow it down. I’ve ridden so many talented horses for so many great people."

Jose, 30, is a native of Puerto Rico and comes from a horse racing-centric family. His brother, Irad, is also among the leading riders in North America.

He began as a jockey in his native country but relocated to New York in 2012. Jose was awarded the Eclipse Award for outstanding performance five years later. He has now moved to the Bluegrass State with his wife, retired jockey Taylor Rice Ortiz, and their three young children.

“Everything is grand in Kentucky or New York, but we moved circuits this year to raise our children in a more rural setting."

A day after scoring a 17-1 upset in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga with Dornoch, Danny Gargan's, Society Man (Corie Lanerie 5-1)), collected his first stakes 2.5 win over Who De (Brian Hernandez Junior 7-5), in the $400,000 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Society Man, the Wood Memorial runner-up who bounced back from his 16th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, clocked 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.3/10.

“I’m very grateful to Danny and his whole team for the opportunity to ride him,” Corie said. “He and his team had a big weekend. I’m glad to have played a small part in it.”

Northern Flame broke fastest from the gate and led slowly until Who Dey ascended frontwise, with Society Man relaxed well behind in seventh. After a half-mile, Society Man raced along the inside and commenced his rail rally.

Rocketeer poked his head in front of Who Dey and a tiring West Saratoga, Corrie tipped out Society Man three-wide, and the gelding drove clear for a hard-charging strike. Who Dey nosed off Next Level (Jareth Loveberry 5-1), for third. Rocketeer, West Saratoga, Mighty Message, Northern Flame and Luna Tap, had no answers.

At almost midnight Resolute Racing tweeted, "Still on Cloud 9 from Didia's win. What a horse." Conditioner Ignacio Correas IV was in complete agreement with John Stewart's Resolute Racing, who co-owns the 6-year-old Argentine-bred with Merriebelle Stables and was on track to witness Didia's impressive score in Saratoga.

“She’s the best one I have ever had on the turf,” said Ignacio, who also prepared 2019 champion older mare, Blue Prize.