Jazz earn No. 1 seed in playoffs, Lakers settle for spot in play-in

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot close to the basket in the game against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Photo credit: Justin Casterline | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Hornets lost their fifth straight and dropped to 10th in the East. They'll open the play-in against the ninth-place Pacers in Indiana.
  • Grabbing the No. 8 spot was big for Washington, since both the seventh- and eighth-placed teams get two chances to book a playoff spot with a single win, while the ninth- or 10th-placed team would need two wins to advance.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.