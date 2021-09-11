Hurricane Lane receives top billing for Cazoo Doncaster St Leger

Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris striker, Hurricane Lane (William Buick 4-7), has nine candles to blow out in the Cazoo St Leger (6.35 pm local time), at Doncaster today.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt, who only failed marginally when third in the Derby, is searching for a hat-trick to bag British racing’s oldest Classic. William Buick was last lucky, way back in 2010/11 with Artic Cosmos and Masked Marvel - both trained by John Gosden. Charlie Appleby is vying for his debut St Leger.

Johnny Murtagh saddles Ottoman Emperor (Ben Coen 2-1), winner four straight times. Aidan O'Brien has six Leger titles, most recently with Kew Gardens in 2018. He has declared High Definition (Frankie Dettori 2-1), Interpretation (Hollie Doyle 4-1), Sir Lucan (James Doyle 4-1), and The Mediterranean (Wayne Lordan 6-1).

Normally Ryan Moore would be sitting on High Definition, but he has chosen to stay in Ireland for the Champion Stakes on Saint Mark's Basilica. High Definition is wearing cheek pieces to keep his mind in tune. Mojo Star (Rossa Ryan 9-1), Youth Spirit (Tom Marquand 10-1), Scope (Rob Hornby 11-1), and Fernando Vichi (Oisin Murphy 7-1), complete a really strong line-up. Actually, Mojo Star, from Richard Hannon's stable, is worth an each-way bet, having finished second at Epsom.

Aside from this, Reach for the Moon and Lusail, are clashing in the Champagne Stakes against Bayside Boy. Twilight Jet is the dark horse here.

***

Free Wind (Frankie Dettori 4-5), was seriously fabulous in the Park Hill Stakes. She slept most of the way, until Frankie alerted her of an impending post. Then it was all over. If she had been running with Hurricane Lane and company, there could have been a different anthology to report. Her next assignment will be on Arc afternoon in the Prix de Royallieu, or at Ascot. Free Wind is special. Her name is spot-on.

Amie Waugh, the amateur jockey who recently turned professional, sailed by on Call Me Ginger 3-1, from Lord P (Hollie Doyle 15-8), and, Giogiobbo (Hayley Turner 15-2), in the Silks Series Handicap for female riders, at Doncaster. Call me Ginger clocked 1:10:8/10 over 1,200m.