Honey Bell twinkles for spectators in Fillies Guineas at Ngong
Rail-skimming on an empty seam, Honey Bell Orange tootled past Daisy, Twyford, and Bampton, to seal a Guineas/Fillies Double Classis, for Lady Spencer.
Lesley Sercombe did just enough on Honey Bell to have the joints in placid order upon completion. In fact, all jockeys respected the severity of inflexible ground, as can be seen by some of the length-placing accruements.
James Muhindi, Lesley, and Doctor Patsy Sercombe, shared trebles, with Paul Kiarie filling in the Gambler gap, for Julie and Stewart McCann.
12.20 pm - First Race - The Duke of Manchester Cup (1,200m)
1. Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi) Gimmethegreenlight-Breeze Way
2. Pat-See (Charles Kimani)
3. Dusha (Michael Fundi)
4. Salt Lake Paul Kiarie)
Distance: 1.75/6.5/20.5. Time: 1:12:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4
Owned by Jua Kali Sydicate. Trainer Joe Karari
12.55 pm - Second Race - Pinky Mhajan Handicap (1,600m)
1. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe)
2. Rahal (Michael Fundi
3. Taunton (Henry Muya)
Cindy withdrawn at the start
Distance: 3/18. Time: 1:41:1/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 3
Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
1.35 pm - Third Race - Vicky Jackman Handicap (2,060m)
1. Empress of Fate (James Muhindi)
2.Grand Surabi (Charles Kimani)
3.Go Pro(Paul Kiarie)
Distance: short head/7.4/19. Time: 2:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4
Owned by F. Zaid. Trainer Joe Karari
2.10 pm - Fourth Race - Harrison White Handicap (1,800m)
1. Scott (Lesley Sercombe)
2.Cranleigh (Henry Muya)
3.Ripon (Michael Fundi)
Hordan River withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 4/1.5/14. Time: 1:51:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4
Owned by Mim and Trevor Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
2.45 pm - Fifth Race - The Fillies Guineas (1,600m)
1. Honey Bell Orange (Lesley Sercombe) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee
2. Daisy (Henry Muya)
3. Twyford (Paul Kiarie)
4.Bampton (Charles Kimani)
Distance: 4.5/1/0.75. Time: 1:40:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-11. Runners: 5
Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
3.20 pm - Sixth Race - The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl (1,000m)
1. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup
2. Anmeerah (Paul Kiarie)
3. Bullet (P. Njogu)
4. Pretty Pearl (Michael Fundi)
Distance: 1.75/short-head/short-head. Time: 1:01:2/10. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 6
Owned by Rupert Watson, M. Mutuota, J. Mutua, and, Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Gray
3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Frankie Icely Maiden (1,000m)
1. The Gambler (Paul Kiarie)
2.Beeston (Charles Kimani)
3. Cassandra (Lesley Sercombe)
Eccleton withdrawn at the start
Distance: 9.5/12/5. Time: 1:02:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4
Owned by Mrs. A. Andrade. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann
Next Meeting March 19 - for the Air Force Cup, Arkle Trophy, Soprani Challenge, and, Spanish Cup