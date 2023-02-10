Ngong racing cancelled due to drought

It happens every year, but totally out of our control. Even watering the course falls on deaf ears, as the sun dries it up within seconds.

We hope to have better news for you in two weeks when the proposed Fillies Guineas takes place.

Escaping to Newbury on Saturday is the best way of coping, when the Betfair Hurdle punting puzzle, features prominently.

Glory and Fortune (Stan Sheppard 18-1), who won in 2022 against I Like to Move it, by a short-head, will defend his crown against 17 first-class jumpers. Tom Lacey's 8-year-old is surprisingly long odds.

Ante-post favourite, Filey Bay (Donagh Meyler 3-1), has also been declared by Emmet Mullins. He comes into this race with solid form having seized two competitions this season.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls holds a strong hand in Rubaud and Hacker Des Places.

Philip Hobbs will be represented by Monviel, while Nicky Henderson sends No Ordinary Joe to his local track in the hope of a first win in this valuable handicap.

Willie Mullins, who cleaned up at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, goes in search of another big-race success with Icare Allen Dan Skelto's Faivoir, Glorious Zoff, and Highway One O Two, also hope to score, while Master Chewy, Tritonic and Onemorefortheroad, are complete outside fillers.

Aucunrisque Nick Scholfield

Deere Mark Charlie Deutsch

Faivoir Bridget Andrews

Filey Bay Donagh Meyler

Glorious Zoff Connor Brace

Glory And Fortune Stan Sheppard

Hacker des Places Angus Cheleda

Highway One O Two Gavin Sheehan

Icare Allen Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Master Chewy Sam Twiston-Davies

Monviel Tom O'Brien

No Ordinary Joe James Bowen

Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan

Restitution Alexander Thorne

Rubaud Harry Cobden

Teddy Blue Caoilin Quinn

Tritonic Adrian Heskin

Yorksea Niall Houlihan