Ngong racing cancelled due to drought
It happens every year, but totally out of our control. Even watering the course falls on deaf ears, as the sun dries it up within seconds.
We hope to have better news for you in two weeks when the proposed Fillies Guineas takes place.
Escaping to Newbury on Saturday is the best way of coping, when the Betfair Hurdle punting puzzle, features prominently.
Glory and Fortune (Stan Sheppard 18-1), who won in 2022 against I Like to Move it, by a short-head, will defend his crown against 17 first-class jumpers. Tom Lacey's 8-year-old is surprisingly long odds.
Ante-post favourite, Filey Bay (Donagh Meyler 3-1), has also been declared by Emmet Mullins. He comes into this race with solid form having seized two competitions this season.
Champion trainer Paul Nicholls holds a strong hand in Rubaud and Hacker Des Places.
Philip Hobbs will be represented by Monviel, while Nicky Henderson sends No Ordinary Joe to his local track in the hope of a first win in this valuable handicap.
Willie Mullins, who cleaned up at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, goes in search of another big-race success with Icare Allen Dan Skelto's Faivoir, Glorious Zoff, and Highway One O Two, also hope to score, while Master Chewy, Tritonic and Onemorefortheroad, are complete outside fillers.
Aucunrisque Nick Scholfield
Deere Mark Charlie Deutsch
Faivoir Bridget Andrews
Filey Bay Donagh Meyler
Glorious Zoff Connor Brace
Glory And Fortune Stan Sheppard
Hacker des Places Angus Cheleda
Highway One O Two Gavin Sheehan
Icare Allen Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Master Chewy Sam Twiston-Davies
Monviel Tom O'Brien
No Ordinary Joe James Bowen
Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan
Restitution Alexander Thorne
Rubaud Harry Cobden
Teddy Blue Caoilin Quinn
Tritonic Adrian Heskin
Yorksea Niall Houlihan
Filey Bay 3-1, Rubaud 5-1, Hacker des Places, Icare Allen 8-1, No Ordinary Joe 9-1, Monviel 10-1, Acunrisque,Teddy Blue 14, Faivoir 16-1, Glory and Fortune 18-1, the rest, any price.