Fillies Guineas the top race at Ngong today

Whisk yourselves along to Ladies Day at Ngong racecourse, for the Fillies Guineas festival. Gates open at noon, advancing into an array of competition, fashion, music, circus entertainers, and children’s amusements. Later on, a DJ will set you dancing until worn out.

The Rumour mill says Valentine's is still in the air, meaning red will be the theme. Honeybell Orange, owned by Lady Spencer, is rightly unopposable in the Classic, after a six-run, six-win, biography.

Twyford, Bampton, Daisy, and, Russian Wonder, should make plans to start early if they are to get even within reach of the Duke of Marmalade stunner. Let them hustle for place positions. Probably more interesting is the Duke of Manchester Cup Sprint.

Dusha and Kenyan Queen might duel slightly better than Salt Lake. It has to be said, that smaller fields are due to the current abominable drought. Singularly the worst we have encountered in years.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Dusha, Kenyan Queen

12.55 pm Rahal,Taunton

1.35 pm Go Pro, Grand Surabi

2.10 om Scott, Cranleigh

2.45 pm Honeybell Orange, Twyford

3.20 pm Jack Sparrow, Pretty Pearl

3.55 pm Ecclecton, Cassandra





12:20 Race 1 The Duke of Manchester Cup

Distance 1200m. An open handicap for three year olds and over.

1 ( 5- 1- 1) Dusha (ZIM) M. Fundi (5.0) 61.0 3

2 ( 1- 1- 3) Kenyan Queen J. Muhindi 56.0 1

(SAF)

3 ( 3- 3- 4) Pat-See C. Kimani 53.0 4

4 ( 4- 6- 1) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 52.0 2

FORM GUIDE: SALT LAKE (SAF) (1/1) DUSHA (ZIM) (5/4)

KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (6/4) PAT-SEE (7/4)

12:55 Race 2 The Pinky Mhajan Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

13 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 6-w) Rahal M. Fundi (5.0) 59.0 4

2 ( 5- 1) Taunton H. Muya 58.0 3

3 ( 2-w- 2) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 54.0 2

(SAF)

4 ( 3- 2- 6) Cindy J. Muhindi 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/1) TAUNTON (5/4) DAYTIME GIRL

(SAF) (6/4) CINDY (3/1)

1:35 Race 3 The Vicky Jackman Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

11 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

1kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 3- 2) Go Pro (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 5

2 ( 5- 5) Adleoli P. Njogu (5.0) 56.0 3

3 ( 3- 5- 7) Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 53.0 2

(SAF)

4 ( 4- 3- 3) Liphook H. Muya 53.0 1

5 ( 5- 7- 4) Grand Surabi C. Kimani 52.0 4

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (1/1) LIPHOOK (5/4) GRAND

SURABI (SAF) (6/4) EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (7/4) ADLEOLI

(5/1)

2:10 Race 4 The Harrison White Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

24 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 3) Scott Le. Sercombe 57.0 4

2 ( 3- 1- 2) Cranleigh H. Muya 55.0 2

3 ( 4- 3-w) Chipping P. Kiarie 52.0 1

4 ( 4- 6- 4) Jordan River J. Muhindi 52.0 5

(SAF)

5 ( 3- 3- 4) Ripon M. Fundi (5.0) 51.0 3

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/2) CRANLEIGH (1/1) CHIPPING (3/1)

RIPON (4/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (10/1)





2:45 Race 5 The Fillies Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year old fillies only. To

carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade

before this race.

1 ( 2- 1- 3) Bampton C. Kimani 57.0 4

2 ( 2- 2- 1) Daisy H. Muya 57.0 1

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Honeybell Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

Orange (SAF)

4 ( 4- 2- 3) Russian J. Muhindi 57.0 H 3

Wonder (SAF)

5 ( 3- 1- 4) Twyford P. Kiarie 57.0 2

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5) BAMPTON

(5/1) TWYFORD (6/1) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (8/1) DAISY

(10/1)

3:20 Race 6 The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 3- 2) Pretty Pearl M. Fundi (5.0) 58.0 5

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 57.0 6

3 ( 4- 3- 2) Bullet P. Njogu (5.0) 55.0 2

4 ( 5- 4- 3) Pitch Le. Sercombe 55.0 4

5 ( 2- 4- 5) Frankie C. Kimani 54.0 3

6 ( 4- 5- 4) Ameerah P. Kiarie 51.0 H 1

FORM GUIDE: JACK SPARROW (1/3) PRETTY PEARL (5/4)

BULLET (6/4) PITCH (2/1) FRANKIE (5/1) AMEERAH (6/1)

3:55 Race 7 The Frankie Icely Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting.

To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4) Eccleton J. Muhindi 57.0 2

2 - Beeston C. Kimani 55.0 1

3 - The Gambler P. Kiarie 55.0 3

4 - Cassandra Le. Sercombe 53.5 4

FORM GUIDE: ECCLETON (1/1) CASSANDRA (5/4) BEESTON