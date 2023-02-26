Fillies Guineas the top race at Ngong today

Dusha ridden by Joseph Mutevu charges past Pretty Pearl with Jockey James Muhindi (right) and Paul Kiarie aboard Kenyan Queen during The Kidman Bowl race at Ngong race Course on on November 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo / Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Whisk yourselves along to Ladies Day at Ngong racecourse, for the Fillies Guineas festival. Gates open at noon, advancing into an array of competition, fashion, music, circus entertainers, and children’s amusements. Later on, a DJ will set you dancing until worn out.

The Rumour mill says Valentine's is still in the air, meaning red will be the theme. Honeybell Orange, owned by Lady Spencer, is rightly unopposable in the Classic, after a six-run, six-win, biography.

Twyford, Bampton, Daisy, and, Russian Wonder, should make plans to start early if they are to get even within reach of the Duke of Marmalade stunner. Let them hustle for place positions. Probably more interesting is the Duke of Manchester Cup Sprint.

Dusha and Kenyan Queen might duel slightly better than Salt Lake. It has to be said, that smaller fields are due to the current abominable drought. Singularly the worst we have encountered in years.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Dusha, Kenyan Queen

12.55 pm Rahal,Taunton

  1.35 pm Go Pro, Grand Surabi

  2.10 om Scott, Cranleigh

  2.45 pm Honeybell Orange, Twyford

  3.20 pm Jack Sparrow, Pretty Pearl

  3.55 pm Ecclecton, Cassandra


12:20   Race 1   The Duke of Manchester Cup 

Distance 1200m. An open handicap for three year olds and over. 

  1  ( 5- 1- 1)   Dusha (ZIM)          M. Fundi (5.0)     61.0       3 

  2  ( 1- 1- 3)   Kenyan Queen       J. Muhindi         56.0       1 

                   (SAF) 

  3  ( 3- 3- 4)   Pat-See                 C. Kimani           53.0       4 

  4  ( 4- 6- 1)   Salt Lake (SAF)      P. Kiarie            52.0       2 

FORM GUIDE: SALT LAKE (SAF) (1/1)  DUSHA (ZIM) (5/4)   

KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (6/4)  PAT-SEE (7/4)   

12:55   Race 2   The Pinky Mhajan Handicap 

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

13 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  

2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 4- 6-w)   Rahal                    M. Fundi (5.0)     59.0       4 

  2  ( 5- 1)       Taunton                H. Muya            58.0       3 

  3  ( 2-w- 2)   Daytime Girl           Le. Sercombe    54.0       2 

                   (SAF) 

  4  ( 3- 2- 6)   Cindy                    J. Muhindi         52.0       1 

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/1)  TAUNTON (5/4)  DAYTIME GIRL  

(SAF) (6/4)  CINDY (3/1)   

1:35   Race 3   The Vicky Jackman Handicap 

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

11 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  

1kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 5- 3- 2)   Go Pro (SAF)          P. Kiarie            57.0       5 

  2  ( 5- 5)       Adleoli                  P. Njogu (5.0)     56.0       3 

  3  ( 3- 5- 7)   Empress of Fate     J. Muhindi         53.0       2 

                    (SAF) 

  4  ( 4- 3- 3)   Liphook                 H. Muya            53.0       1 

  5  ( 5- 7- 4)   Grand Surabi         C. Kimani           52.0       4 

                   (SAF) 

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (1/1)  LIPHOOK (5/4)  GRAND  

SURABI (SAF) (6/4)  EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (7/4)  ADLEOLI  

(5/1)   

2:10   Race 4   The Harrison White Handicap 

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

24 and below at closing. 

  1  ( 2- 1- 3)   Scott                     Le. Sercombe    57.0       4 

  2  ( 3- 1- 2)   Cranleigh              H. Muya            55.0       2 

  3  ( 4- 3-w)   Chipping                P. Kiarie            52.0       1 

  4  ( 4- 6- 4)   Jordan River          J. Muhindi         52.0       5 

                   (SAF) 

  5  ( 3- 3- 4)   Ripon                    M. Fundi (5.0)     51.0       3 

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/2)  CRANLEIGH (1/1)  CHIPPING (3/1)   

RIPON (4/1)  JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (10/1)   


2:45   Race 5   The Fillies Guineas 

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year old fillies only. To  

carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.  There will be a parade  

before this race. 

  1  ( 2- 1- 3)   Bampton               C. Kimani           57.0       4 

  2  ( 2- 2- 1)   Daisy                    H. Muya            57.0       1 

  3  ( 1- 1- 1)   Honeybell              Le. Sercombe    57.0       5 

                   Orange (SAF) 

  4  ( 4- 2- 3)   Russian                 J. Muhindi         57.0  H   3 

                   Wonder (SAF) 

  5  ( 3- 1- 4)   Twyford                P. Kiarie            57.0       2 

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5)  BAMPTON  

(5/1)  TWYFORD (6/1)  RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (8/1)  DAISY  

(10/1)   

3:20   Race 6   The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl 

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

29 and below at closing. 

  1  ( 2- 3- 2)   Pretty Pearl           M. Fundi (5.0)     58.0       5 

  2  ( 1- 1- 1)   Jack Sparrow        J. Muhindi         57.0       6 

  3  ( 4- 3- 2)   Bullet                    P. Njogu (5.0)     55.0       2 

  4  ( 5- 4- 3)   Pitch                     Le. Sercombe    55.0       4 

  5  ( 2- 4- 5)   Frankie                  C. Kimani           54.0       3 

  6  ( 4- 5- 4)   Ameerah               P. Kiarie            51.0  H   1 

FORM GUIDE: JACK SPARROW (1/3)  PRETTY PEARL (5/4)   

BULLET (6/4)  PITCH (2/1)  FRANKIE (5/1)  AMEERAH (6/1)   

3:55   Race 7   The Frankie Icely Maiden 

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. 

 To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 4)          Eccleton                J. Muhindi         57.0       2 

  2  -             Beeston                C. Kimani           55.0       1 

  3  -             The Gambler          P. Kiarie            55.0       3 

  4  -             Cassandra             Le. Sercombe    53.5       4 

FORM GUIDE: ECCLETON (1/1)  CASSANDRA (5/4)  BEESTON  

(3/1)  THE GAMBLER (5/1)   

