High Legislation tipped to rule the Kenyatta Cup Field at Ngong

Abandoned in the foyer of life, this meeting has now been resurrected for your ultimate gain. You all can chillax for the Kenyatta Cup, with High Legislation as a fairly secure banker. He has to bargain with Pretty Pearl, Beeston, and Twyford - each having claimers dropping useful amounts, but should snuff out the resistance.

Our champion jockey, Lesley Sercombe, is unable to participate, due to her hand still being mystifyingly painful. Charles Kimani and Ramazan Wako, will assist in filling the void.

Joe Muya's, Strider, needs to be on high alert as he attempts to chip into Maria and Ten Eighty's rapid ascendancy. They are each in sync to the 1,800m Merchant's Purse distance, so it will boil down to who has enough gravitas in a foreseeable photo-finish.

SELECTIONS

12.25 pm Venetian Link, Allendale

1.00 pm Swayze, Liverpool

1.35 pm Maria, Strider

2.10 pm Cassandra, Sticky Ricket

2.45 pm High Legislation, Pretty Pearl

3.20 pm Whispers, Coming Home

3.55 pm Player X, Pin-up Gal





12:25 Race 1 Mashujaa Day Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 3- 2) Venetian Link M. Fundi (2.0) 59.0 1

(SAF)

2 ( 1- 3- 3) Divine Date R. Wako 54.0 2

3 ( 6- 1) Antwerp J. Muhindi 53.0 4

4 ( 2- 1- 5) Allendale H. Muya 52.0 3

FORM GUIDE: ANTWERP (1/1) VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (5/4)

DIVINE DATE (3/1) ALLENDALE (5/1)

1:00 Race 2 The Jomo Kenyatta Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3) Act of Genius M. Fundi (2.0) 58.5 3

(SAF)

2 ( 4- 5-w) Kenny P. Kiarie 58.5 7

3 ( 3) Lewis J. Muhindi 58.5 5

4 ( 8- 2- 3) Liverpool C. Kimani 58.5 2

5 ( 4-w- 2) Swayze R. Wako 58.5 6

6 ( 4- 4- 6) Cooling Time P. Ndungu 57.0 4

7 ( 5) Mo Showers H. Muya 57.0 1

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SWAYZE (1/1) ACT OF GENIUS (SAF) (5/4)

KENNY (6/4) LEWIS (2/1) LIVERPOOL (4/1) MO SHOWERS

(SAF) (5/1) COOLING TIME (10/1)

1:35 Race 3 The Merchant's Purse

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

34 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 1) Maria K. Ngugi (5.0) 59.0 2

2 ( 2- 1- 3) Strider H. Muya 59.0 5

3 ( 1- 4- 4) Lucia Poppova J. Muhindi 55.0 1

(SAF)

4 ( 3- 5- 5) Bampton C. Kimani 54.0 6

5 ( 2- 2- 4) Russian R. Wako 53.0 3

Wonder (SAF)

6 ( 1- 3- 3) Ten Eighty P. Kiarie 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: STRIDER (1/1) TEN EIGHTY (5/4) MARIA (7/4)

RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (2/1) LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (3/1)

BAMPTON (5/1)

2:10 Race 4 The Heroes Day Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 7- 6) Pitch R. Wako 60.0 3

2 ( 1- 1- 4) Chipping A. Tache 58.0 2

3 ( 6- 4- 2) Sticky Ricket J. Muhindi 56.0 5

4 ( 4- 5- 2) Cassandra C. Kimani 55.0 4

5 ( 3- 6- 4) Adleoli H. Muya 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CASSANDRA (1/1) CHIPPING (2/1) STICKY

RICKET (3/1) ADLEOLI (4/1) PITCH (5/1)

2:45 Race 5 The Kenyatta Cup

Distance 1200m. An open handicap race for three-year-olds and

over. Restricted to riders entitled to claim under Rule 40.

1 ( 5- 1- 5) High Legislation M. Fundi (2.0) 59.0 1

(SAF)

2 ( 1- 2- 3) Pretty Pearl K. Ngugi (5.0) 57.0 H 5

3 ( 5- 4- 1) Beeston R. Wako 54.0 T 2

4 ( 5- 4- 3) Grand Surabi N. Karanja 53.0 3

(SAF)

5 ( 1- 5- 3) Twyford A. Tache 52.0 4

FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/3) PRETTY PEARL

(1/1) BEESTON (5/1) TWYFORD (7/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF)

(10/1)

3:20 Race 6 The Steward's Handicap Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

22 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 1) Whispers R. Wako 61.0 4

2 ( 3- 2- 4) Carlisle J. Muhindi 56.0 1

3 ( 1- 3- 7) Madame Zee N. Karanja 56.0 2

(SAF)

4 ( 1) Coming Home C. Kimani 52.0 3

FORM GUIDE: COMING HOME (1/1) WHISPERS (5/4) MADAME

ZEE (SAF) (6/4) CARLISLE (2/1)

3:55 Race 7 The Freedom Fighters Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 2-w) Benchmark J. Muhindi 58.5 H 6

2 ( 2) Player X (SAF) M. Fundi (2.0) 58.5 1

3 ( 6- 5- 4) Margaretha P. Kiarie 57.0 3

4 ( 3) Mo Fire R. Wako 57.0 2

5 ( 6- 7- 2) Pin Up Gal C. Kimani 57.0 5

6 ( 9- 3- 4) The Sparkler H. Muya 57.0 4

FORM GUIDE: PLAYER X (SAF) (1/2) MO FIRE (1/1)

BENCHMARK (5/4) MARGARETHA (2/1) PIN UP GAL (3/1) THE