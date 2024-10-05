Top action as Ngong Racecourse opens its Nouelle season on Sunday afternoon

Apart from features, there are also a wide assortment of delicacies, curated pop-up markets, family-friendly entertainment, and sociability at Ngong Race Course on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Stay for the afterparty from 5pm, with sundowners, fine cuisine, and DJ music, at East Africa’s beautiful track. Smart Casual dress code, as usual, but careful with your betting ideals. No form to go by.

Trainer, Oliver Gray, often cohesively has his cast of thoroughbreds zippy-nippy on day one. This is why we assume Lucia Poppova could be a worthy agitator to oppose Maria in the Ultra-Sharp Trophy.

Russian Wonder would need to capitalise with a perky start in the Alpha Romeo 1,000m, or Beeston will put the mockers on.

SELECTIONS

2.10 pm Maria, Lucia Poppova

2.45 pm Liverpool, Isle of Crete

3.30 pm Roxy Music, Act of Genius

3.55 pm The Sparkler, Four Thirty

4.40 pm Russian Wonder, Beeston





2:10 Race 1 The UltraSharp Trophy

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 1) Maria H. Muya 57. 1

2 ( 4- 3- 5) Bampton Le. Sercombe 56. 2

3 ( 1- 1- 4) Lucia Poppova J. Muhindi 56. 4 (SAF)

4 ( 2- 5- 1) Dunleavy R. Wako 53. 3

5 ( 1- 4- 5) Marlow P. Kiarie 52. 5

FORM GUIDE: LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (1/1) MARLOW (5/4)

DUNLEAVY (2/1) MARIA (5/2) BAMPTON (3/1)

2:45 Race 2 The Norman Pitt Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 1) Isle of Crete M. Fundi 60. 6 (SAF)

2 ( 2- 6- 4) Sticky Ricket K. Ngugi 60. 3

3 ( 2- 2- 1) Allendale H. Muya 59. 1

4 ( 8- 2) Liverpool Le. Sercombe 58. 4

5 ( 6- 3- 6) Adleoli A. Tache 56. 2

6 ( 3- 3- 5) Mau Ranges P. Ndungu 52. 5

FORM GUIDE: ALLENDALE (1/1) ISLE OF CRETE (SAF) (5/4)

LIVERPOOL (6/4) STICKY RICKET (2/1) ADLEOLI (5/1) MAU

RANGES (10/1)

3:30 Race 3: The New Racing Season Maiden

Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters are allowed 2kg.

1 - Act of Genius C. Kimani 58. 6 (SAF)

2 ( 5- 2) Benchmark M. Fundi 58. 5

3 ( 4-w) Swayze P. Kiarie 58. 3

4 ( 4- 4- 3) Trumpet Call Le. Sercombe 58. 2

5 (w- 4- 4) Cooling Time P. Ndungu 57. 7

6 ( 2) Roxy Music J. Muhindi 57. 4

7 - Mo Showers H. Muya 55. 1 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: ROXY MUSIC (1/1) ACT OF GENIUS (SAF)

(5/4) BENCHMARK (6/4) TRUMPET CALL (2/1) SWAYZE (3/1)

MO SHOWERS (SAF) (4/1) COOLING TIME (5/1)

3:55 Race 4: The Welcome Back Maiden

Distance 900m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 - Player X (SAF) K. Ngugi 58. 3

2 (w-w- 7) Four Thirty P. Kiarie 57. 4

3 ( 9- 3) The Sparkler J. Muhindi 57. 2

4 - Coming Home C. Kimani 55. 5

5 - Mo Fire Le. Sercombe 55. 6

6 - Queen's H. Muya 55. 1 Ransome

FORM GUIDE: THE SPARKLER (1/1) PLAYER X (SAF) (5/4)

QUEEN'S RANSOME (6/4) MO FIRE (7/4) FOUR THIRTY

(2/1) COMING HOME (4/1)





4:30 Race 5: The Alfa Romeo Trophy

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 5- 4) Grand Surabi K. Ngugi 60. 2 (SAF)

2 ( 6- 5- 4) Beeston Le. Sercombe 57. 1

3 ( 2- 2- 2) Russian J. Muhindi 56. 3 Wonder (SAF)

4 ( 1- 4- 3) Venetian Link N. Karanja 52. 4 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/3) GRAND

SURABI (SAF) (1/1) BEESTON (2/1) VENETIAN LINK (SAF)