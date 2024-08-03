Patsy Sercombe bags top trainer award as Ngong horse racing season ends

'Molto bravo' to all participants of Ngong horse racing, both in and behind the scenes. Joe Muya's family led as top owners, and Henry Muya was second to James Muhindi for the Jockey's Championship. Doctor Patsy Sercombe naturally retained her place as ruling trainer, while Gilly Fraser commanded Private Trainer status.

Sir Bruce Nightingale remained for the thousandth time as King Breeder. Michael Fundi charged away as a superior apprentice in the capable hands of conditioner, Tony Kuria. The Most Improved Apprentice was Ramazan Wako. The Right Honorable Tom Tom Fraser, and Deja Vu, captured tipping accolades. Horse of the Year and principal elderly, Coffee Break - (Doctors B. Dunbar and P. Mubugua, D. Duncanson, W. Kilburn, always in the frame. Wakini Ndegwa's, Treasure Trove was an unbeaten 2-year-old, and, Perry Hennessy inaugural winner. Deon had to be spotlighting 3-year-olds. Lady Spencer's, Daytime Girl shone brightly as a 4-year-old. Oliver Gray bagged the Sprinter prize with Pretty Pearl - Burris, D. Duncanson and N. Patel, quite apart from Coffee Break and Treasure Trove.

George Drew Challenge Series went directly to Assured - J. Bakor. Special gifts for Groom titles to Morris Otieno, Naomi Waceke, and Paul Macharia.

Veterinary doctors John Sercombe and Veejay Varma were honoured for their tireless commitment to racing, as was Joyce Wachira, plus her noble team.

Big appreciation to Chairlady Mim Haynes - of course, also scaling significant owner category heights, together with Carol Bremner, Anna Bhaloo, and Trevor Haynes. Never forget those starters who have a task against seconds, to ensure each competitor is given the chance to load smoothly