Hawks upset top seeded Sixers, Booker pours in 40 points in Suns' win

Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a free throw during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.


Photo credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both teams were missing star players after Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in game four of the second round against the Utah Jazz.
  • Leonard did not join the Clippers on the trip to Phoenix. Lue said he wasn't sure of his availability.
  • The Clippers beat the Jazz in epic fashion, ending one of the league's most infamous droughts by advancing to the conference finals for the first time in their 51-year history.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.