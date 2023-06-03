Four major features on tap for Ngong’s Kenya St. Leger day at Ngong

Not wanting to tempt Providence, we cautiously back Honeybell Orange as a nap candidate for the Triple Crown at Ngong. Running against Cranleigh, Scott and Bampton over 2,800m in the Royal Artillery Kenya St Leger Cup, Honeybell's unbeaten in nine previous starts bodes well. It is still all about stamina, although that is not a factor.

Westwind is another firm favourite for the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Trophy. As a former Derby winner, that should be a piece of cake.

The Limuru Gymkhana Cup is on paper between Chadwick and Satyan, but Oliver Gray has an interesting entry in Coffee Break that has never been seen before. The imported colt has tasted some fame abroad, so if he gets used to the conditions there could be a sizzling epilogue.





SELECTIONS

1.30 pm Marlow, Eton Star

2.05 pm Daytime Girl, Wimbourne

2.40 pm Adleoli, Rahal

3.15 pm Westwind, Karowe

3.50 pm Honeybell Orange, Scott

4.25 pm Satyan, Chadwick

1:30 Race 1 The Jill Harley Memorial Trophy

Distance 1200m. A handicap for two-year-olds only. Winners and runners of 2 or more times will be handicapped. Runners once to carry 2kg off top weight. Unraced to carry 4kg off top weight. Winner of The Breeding Futurity and/or Champagne Stakes are not e

1 ( 2- 2- 1) Marlow P. Kiarie 58. 4

2 ( 4- 4) Dunleavy C. Kimani 55. 3

3 - Eton Star Le. Sercombe 54. 2

4 - Ten Eighty J. Muhindi 54. 1

FORM GUIDE: MARLOW (1/3) DUNLEAVY (2/1) ETON STAR (5/2)

TEN EIGHTY (5/1)

2:05 Race 2 The Clontarf Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First-time starters are allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 2- 2) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 60. 3 (SAF)

2 ( 5- 4- 4) Frankie C. Kimani 60. H 1

3 ( 3- 1- 1) Wimborne R. Wako 60. 4

4 ( 1- 1- 2) Grand Surabi P. Mungai 54. 2 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (1/1) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/4) GRAND

SURABI (SAF) (6/4) WIMBORNE (7/4)





2:40 Race 3 The Clancy Handicap





Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 4- 5) Chipping J. Muhindi 60. 3

2 ( 2- 6- 2) Rahal M. Fundi 60. 5

3 ( 2- 3- 3) Go Pro (SAF) H. Muya 56. 4

4 ( 4- 3- 2) Adleoli P. Mungai 53. 2

5 ( 4- 2- 5) Bling P. Kiarie 52. 1

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/1) GO PRO (SAF) (2/1) BLING (5/2)

CHIPPING (3/1) ADLEOLI (5/1)





3:15 Race 4 The Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Trophy

Distance 2060m. An open handicap race for three-year-olds and over.

1 ( 4- 3- 6) All Over Again R. Wako 61. 3

(SAF)

2 ( 3- 2- 3) Westwind Le. Sercombe 58. 2

3 ( 3-w-w) Karowe P. Kiarie 52. 1

FORM GUIDE: WESTWIND (1/1) KAROWE (5/4) ALL OVER AGAIN

(SAF) (3/1)





3:50 Race 5 The Kenya St. Leger

The Royal Artillery CupDistance 2800m. A terms race for three-year-olds only. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. There will be a parade before this race. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 4- 1) Cranleigh H. Muya 57. 2

2 ( 3- 2- 1) Scott C. Kimani 57. 3

3 (w- 4- 3) Bampton P. Mungai 55. 4

4 (w- 1- 1) Honeybell Le. Sercombe 55. 1

Orange (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/3) CRANLEIGH (1/1)

SCOTT (5/1) BAMPTON (10/1)





4:25 Race 6 The Limuru Gymkhana Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 4) Chadwick P. Kiarie 58. 3

2 ( 2- 2- 1) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 56. 4

3 - Coffee Break P. Mungai 53. 1 (SAF)

4 ( 3- 4- 4) It's a Date C. Kimani 53. 2

FORM GUIDE: SATYAN (SAF) (1/1) CHADWICK (5/4) COFFEE