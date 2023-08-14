Former Ulinzi Stars coach William Balozi is dead

Former Ulinzi Warriors men's basketball team head coach William Balozi

is dead.

The long serving Balozi, who handed over to his assistant Ben Mufutu two years ago, passed on Sunday night at Moi Air Base hospital last night.

According to Ulinzi Warriior's experienced forward William Ochieng, Balozi has been ailing for the last two months.

"I hosted him and took him to hospital where he passed on last night," Ochieng said.

Balozi's body was expected to be flown to Mombasa Monday afternoon for burial in Mazeras Kilifi County on Tuesday at 3pm.

"I have lost a great disciplinarian and a friend," added Ochieng.

National team assistant coach Ancette Wafula said: "I have lost my mentor. We played together when i joined Ulinzi Warriors in 2002 for half a season before he was elevated to become assistant coach,"said Wafula, who coaches Ulinzi's junior men's Division one team, Snipers.

Team manager Stephen Bartilol said: "Balozi was the best coach I have ever worked with. He could achieve any target he went for and could adjust with all situations of a game."

Balozi, was assistant to Eliud Nzioka when Ulinzi Warriors won five Premier League championships in a row between 2002-2006.

Balozi won two league titles in 2015 and 2019 after taking over from the retiring Nzioka. He won two East African Military Games titles as Ulinzi head coach in Burundi and Nairobi.

Bartilol said Balozi passed the mantle to his assistant Ben Mfutu willingly after Ulinzi Warriors participated in the 2021 Basketball Africa League (BAL) in South Africa and Dar es Salaam.