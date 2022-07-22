Basketball league: Wounded Ulinzi face Blades at Nyayo

Former Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors will be seeking redemption when they take on Strathmore University Blades at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday at 4pm.

Ulinzi Warriors surrendered their unbeaten record to champions Kenya Ports Authority 62-54 in Mombasa two weeks ago.

The soldiers are expected to come out strongly as they seek to bounce back.

Ulinzi Warriors, who lost the 2021 title to champions KPA, had won four straight outings before losing to the dock men.

Warriors Bernard Mufutu, who took over from veteran William Balozi at the beginning of the season, is expected to stick to his experienced guns for the tie.

Guard Eric Mutoro, Antonio Bwire, William Ochieng and Joseph Owino are ready to steer the wounded Ulinzi Warriors to victory.

Team manager Stephen Bartilol said: "We missed the services of four key players when we lost 62-54 to rivals KPA in Mombasa but two of them have recovered ready for Sunday's showdown.''

Blades on the other hand also lost their unbeaten start to the season to champions KPA, who defeated them 54-46 at home.

"Ulinzi Warriors have strong back court players but we have prepared well on how to contain them. We are focused to beat our opponents to make it easier to finish the first leg in top position," Blades coach Tonny Ochieng said.

Coach Eugene Genga's win-less University of Nairobi's Terrorists, who have lost their least four matches, will host Eldoret-based Eldonets on Saturday at 4pm.

The students were beaten 62-52 by KPA before they lost 57-47 to newly promoted Africa Nazarene University last weekend.

Terrorists' reliable scorers Pharez Adala and Nick Adero must rise to the occasion if they are to register their first win.

Eldonets men's team lost two matches in a row in their last tour of Nairobi, falling 84-52 to Blades before Ulinzi Warriors out-muscled them 66-53.

Kenyan international Tylor Ongwae has been in charge of Eldonets as he enjoys his summer break.

In Saturday's women's Premier League, University of Nairobi's Dynamites, who garnered three points from two matches last weekend, will host Eldonets at 12.30pm before they meet Eagle Wings on Sunday from 11am.

Dynamites were hammered 64-30 by champions KPA but re-grouped to beat Storms 31-16 in a low scoring encounter.

Eldonets will end their two-match tour of Nairobi on Sunday against Kenyatta University Oryx, who will be playing their first match this season.

Pirates will open their men's Premier League campaign against Eldonets from 12pm on Sunday.

Ten matches are scheduled for USIU-A outdoor courts and Mombasa this weekend.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: Absa v Shooting $ Life (8am), Strathmore University v TH3 Swish (9.30am), Mustang v Blazers (12.30pm), Dynamites v Eldonets (12.30pm), ANU Panthers v Strathmore Swords (2pm), Terrorists v Eldonets (4pm).Mombasa: Baobab Blazers v Congo Nets (4pm).

At USIU-A: Scarlet v Footprints (9am), Hope v Nebulas (10.30am), NIBS v Moischers Nets ( 2pm), Feba v Stanbic Bank (4pm).

Sunday

At Nyayo: Mustang v USIU-A (8am), MAB v Shoot 4 Life (9.30am), Dynamites v Eagle Wings ( 11am), Oryx v Eldonets (2pm), Pirates v Eldonets (2pm), Ulinzi Warriors v Blades (4pm).