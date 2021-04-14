Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass against Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of the game at Target Centre on April 13, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 127-97.

Photo credit: David Berding | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Durant led the scorers in a 127-97 victory for the Nets in a game that had been postponed 24 hours after unrest in Minneapolis triggered by the deadly police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday.
  • Durant, making only his third appearance since returning from a near two-month injury layoff, wasted no time in asserting himself, scoring eight points in the first five minutes on court.

Minneapolis, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.