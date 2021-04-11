Irving ejected as depleted Lakers surprise Nets

Montrezl Harrell #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets fight for the ball

Montrezl Harrell #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets fight for the ball in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.


Photo credit: Elsa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Lakers entered the game missing their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they overcame that with energetic play, strong perimeter shooting and a lockdown defence
  • In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and the Utah Jazz won their 24th consecutive game at home with a 128-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings
  • Devin Booker's 27 points, double-doubles from both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, helped the Phoenix Suns to a dominating 134-106 victory over the Washington Wizards

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.