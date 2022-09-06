Dreamloper sails free in Prix du Moulin as tragedy strikes Coroebus

Dreamloper (Kieran Shoemark 3-1), was oblivious to what was happening behind him in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

The 2,000 Guineas hero, Coroebus (William Buick 2-5), broke down early in the home straight. He was held up to make a pounce when suddenly falling for no apparent reason.

William was shattered and bruised, but not seriously injured. He did, however, give a later ride to Kieran Shoemark on West Wind Blows, who went on to win the Prix du Prince d'Orange.

Dreamloper, trained by Ed Walker acclimatized well to the mile, shooting forward by 5.5 lengths from Order of Australia and the Revenant. As usual, the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf, is a natural progression for Dreamloper. Kieran Shoemark had a wonderful weekend, also cropping the $110,000 Haydock Handicap on Inverness.

Coroebus has melted international hearts. He had to be euthanized immediately. The whole team at Moulton Paddocks is deeply saddened by his passing. Our strongest sympathies go to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, William Buick, Charlie Appleby, and everyone at Godolphin. Coroebus is a character of Greek Legend from the Trojan War.

***

Torquator Tasso is destined to defend his title in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, after a smallest short-head defeat to Mendocino (Rene Piechulek, in Wettstar's Grosser Preis von Baden.

One would assume a seasoned jockey like Frankie Dettori could strike lucky, without having to use the whip. But he was so engrossed on Torquator Tasso, maybe had a mind blank. It cost him a visit to an angry set of Stewards, who issued the Italian Ace, a fourteen day ban.

It will not affect the Prix de l'Arc, but definitely Newmarket's Cambridgeshire Meeting. Frankie has been penalized severally in his career, for abuse of the stick. He should have learned by now. It was a decade ago that Frankie last rode in Baden Baden.

Undoubtedly, Mendocino has improved leaps and bounds, having last year finished second to Alpinista, the golden thread that runs through all of Germany's middle-distance form.

He had a long break for three months so Rene wanted to wait patiently. Rene paid tribute to his partner and Mendocino's trainer Sarah Steinberg, blasting Germany's biggest all-aged race.