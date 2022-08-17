Inspiral another enable as she dominates Deauville

Inspiral (Frankie Dettori 1-7), sent most of Europe’s best milers packing at Deauville, in the most prestigious Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois. This was a third straight plonk at the race for both John and Thady Gosden. Frankie lays claim to seven! This reunion is sealed now, after their hyped-up Ascot debacle.

Cheveley Park’s, Richard Thompson, suggested Inspiral was now the best filly to carry the red, white and blue colours on the Flat. Bathrat Leon Ryusei Sakai 3-1), and, State of Rest tried to jump away for the miletowed along briskly, but Inspiral's jet-like speed, ran her off her feet.

Places went to late finishers Erevann and Light Infantry. A time of 1min 34.07sec was the third fastest ever for Frankel's daughter. Coroebus (Shane Crosse 2-1), has a normally deadly third gear but was nowhere to be seen or heard. Qipco Queen Elizabeth Stakes is next, if she comes out of this one well.

The Coronation Stakes and now this double is nothing less than championship material. Considering a list that includes Russian Rhythm, Nannina and Virtual, Inspiral has eclipsed some notable performers on the Cheveley Park roll of honour.

This will be his first test against older horses and fillies, but Coroebus (Shane Crosse 2-1), has a deadly third gear, so he would have been happy if Bathrat Leon (Ryusei Sakai 3-1), and State of Rest, tried to jump away for the mile. Prosperous never got going.

Godolphin's homebred, Santin (Tyler Gaffalione 2-1), encouraged front-running Smooth Like Straight (John Velasquez 3-1), to dispatch of his rival, drawing clear and capture the $1-million Arlington Million at Churchill Downs.

First run in 1981from Arlington Park, it was staged at the Louisville track this round. The Million Day card included the Beverly D, won by Dalika, who earned an automatic berth into the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Keeneland.

Santin won the Turf Classic on Kentucky Derby day over the same course and distance as the Million, but following that was a troubled sixth when Tyler dropped his crop in a deep stretch in the Manhattan at Belmont Park.