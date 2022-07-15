Grand Prix de Paris evening treat for the world

The one-mile Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp, featuring six colts who represent fantastic form in Europe’s three major Derbys, provides an evening treat well worth watching live, or on stream.

While this sextet contested the Coral-Eclipse, with not much between them, there is plenty to recommend each individual. El Bodegon (Loritz Mendizabal), is usually a pacesetter, snaring the Criterium de Saint-Cloud as a front-line specialist.

Runner-up to Vadeni at Chantilly entitles him towards favouritism. Piz Badile might not have done much behind Westover in Ireland, he proved his stamina beating everything else. He has been supplemented at high cost, so it must mean something. Also added, similarly, is Simca Mille. L'Astronome is apparently really uncomplicated, and thirsty for competition.

This allows us to assume unbeaten Royal Ascoteer, Eldar Eldarov, and Onesto, will have to play their cards to the button, for a scintillating race. Eldar Eldarov is notorious for being difficult to hold, even after the wire. He thinks it is very amusing to keep hauling jockey, David Egan, along to make him fatigued. Onesto has to be the biggest danger with his rocket-like speed, but will Frankel's son tune-in to the distance?

***

All interest on Saturday, will be drawn to the Juddmonte Irish Curragh Oaks. The hugely anticipated clash between Emily Upjohn and Tuesday, is not able to materialize.

Aidan O’Brien's camp decided to allow Tuesday a midsummer break before returning in the autumn.

It leaves Ryan Moore free for Toy, a full-sister to four Groupers. At first 33-1, she was quickly shortened to 16-1 once this revelation was made. Seamie Heffernan will now ride Emily Dickinson, and Wayne Lordan caps History.

Epsom very short-head second, Emily Upjohn, after stumbling, is 4-9 with Frankie Dettori seeking a sixth win in this race. It would put him on level terms with Johnny Murtagh as the most successful Oakserian.