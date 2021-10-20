Curry and Warriors outgun LeBron's Lakers, Bucks blowout Nets

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Andrew D. Bernstein | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Antetokounmpo picked up where he left off in guiding the Bucks to victory in the NBA Finals last season, leading an emphatic all-round offensive display that included 14 rebounds and seven assists.
  • The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was one of five Bucks who cracked double figures on a night when Milwaukee's fans celebrated as the team raised its first championship banner in 50 years at the Fiserv Forum.

Los Angeles, United States

