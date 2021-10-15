Ulinzi begin Coast camp ahead of Africa League preliminaries

Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors have started their one-week training camp in Mombasa ahead of the Basketball Africa League preliminary round set for Dar es Salaam from October 26-31.

The preliminary round will feature 48 top national clubs in Africa that will fight to advance to the next round featuring 16 teams.

The 16 will be regrouped and battle for to qualify for the finals organised by NBA and Fiba Africa that will feature the continent’s best 12 clubs.

Ulinzi team manager Stephen Bartilol told Nation Sport that the team was focused on advancing far in the competition.

“The competition will be competitive and that is why we are not taking any chances. We respect everyone out there but we have what it takes to compete against anyone," said Bartilol.

He disclosed that the squad to travel to Dar es Salaam will be announced after the Mombasa camp.