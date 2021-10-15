Ulinzi begin Coast camp ahead of Africa League preliminaries

Eric Mutoro

Ulinzi Warriors' Eric Mutoro (centre) tries to dribble during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match against KCA-U at Nyayo National Stadium on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • He disclosed that the squad to travel to Dar es Salaam will be announced after the Mombasa camp.

Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors have started their one-week training camp in Mombasa ahead of the Basketball Africa League preliminary round set for Dar es Salaam from October 26-31.

