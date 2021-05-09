Channel Cat runs rings over Gufo by a nose as Belmont Park

Jockey John Velazquez

Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Medina Spirit #8, after winning the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Photo credit: Andy Lyons | AFP

By  Deja Vu

 Hall of Fame jockey, John Velazquez, literally lifted Channel Cat 8-1, over the line by a tiny little nose, fending off Gufo (Joel Rosario 2-5), whose crazy late charge in the last few metres, made it a race to remember.

