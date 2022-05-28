Cazoo Derby gaining daily versatility momentum

Just when we believe there are two outstanding favorites in the shape of Desert Crown and Blaze of glory, along comes another one. Suddenly, interest has piped into Charlie' Appleby's Nation's Pride (William Buick 6-1), for Saturday's premier Cazoo Classic at Epsom.

When a horse is supplemented at enormous cost, it means there must be something special cooking. Owned by Godolphin, Nation's Pride also has to contend with Walk of Stars, and Nahanni, as his neighbors.

Last year, Charlie won it with Adayar. Nation's Pride has the right profile for Epsom. Having slammed the Jumeirah Derby, and Newmarket Stakes, there is every indication he can be suited by 2,400m. There are at present, 21 entries, all with similar aspirations of 'in case?'

***

The Cazoo Epsom Oaks runs on Friday. Aiden O'Brien is hoping Santa Barbara (Ryan Moore 5-2) will top five stablemates, as 14 filly's line-up for 2,400m.

The daughter of Camelot finished fourth when sent off joint-favourite for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Snowfall, an impressive winner of the Musidora Stakes at York, has also been declared as too, Divinely.

La Joconde and Willow, complete the team for Ballydoyle 's master conditioner.