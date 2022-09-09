Basketball: KPA, Zetech in ‘clash of the unbeatens’

Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority will be out to maintain their unbeaten run when they host Nairobi-based Zetech University Sparks at KPA Makande Gymnasium from 2pm on Saturday.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu has however warned his charges against underrating their opponents.

"We have been in training camp for a week and feel well prepared to maintain our unbeaten run at home. Zetech is a strong side with good runs and we cannot afford to underrate them," Ojukwu said.

KPA and Zetech Sparks are unbeaten in the first leg of the 12-team competition. But on Saturday, one of the two teams will relinquish the unbeaten run.

KPA lead the league standings with 16 points from eight straight victories. Zetech are second on 12 points from six wins.

The varsity students, under head coach Maurice Obilo, arrived in Mombasa in good time ready to give their hosts KPA a run for their money.

In Saturday's men's Premier League match at the same venue, champions KPA will be at home to host coach Job Munene's Nairobi-based Zetech Titans from 4pm.

The red-hot dock men harvested maximum points from last weekend's tour of Nairobi. KPA beat Thunder 69-51 and again defeated stubborn Equity Dumas 80-60.

The two victories kept KPA on top of the league table standings with 17 points.They have so far won eight matches and lost one. Head coach Sammy Kiki said: "We have trained together with players who are based outside Mombasa and ready to garner maximum points at our backyard."

In Nairobi, former champions Ulinzi Warriors will take on Umoja in their Premier League showdown at Nyayo National Stadium from 4pm.

Ulinzi Warriors were beaten 69-59 by Equity Dumas two weeks ago.

On Sunday at Nyayo, Equity Bank Dumas, who lost 80-60 to KPA last weekend, will walk another tight rope against newcomers Africa Nazarene University Wolfpacks from 4pm.

ANU Wolfpacks have continued to shake giants to occupy third spot on 12 points.

In the women's league, Storms will meet Strathmore University Swords at 2pm. Strathmore Swords Team Two will take on Footprints in their women's Division One League.

In Kisii, hosts Kisii Raptors will host Nebulas at 9am, Kisii Vipers to meet TH3 Swish from 10.30am. Kisii Polytechnic will also be at home against visiting Nebulas. All matches will be played at Kisii University from 9am.

Fixtures

Saturday (at Nyayo): Hope v NIBS (10am), USIU-A v Footprints (12pm), Mustangs v MAB (2pm), Umoja v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm). KPA Makande Gymnasium: KPA v Zetech Sparks (2pm), KPA v Zetech Titans (4pm).At Kisii Uni: Kisii v Raptors (9am), Kisii Vipers v TH3 Swish (10.30am), Kisii Poly v Nebulas (12pm).