Basketball: All set for fourth edition of Gold Cup

The fourth edition of the Under-23 Gold Cup Ladies Basketball Championship will be held from Thursday to Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena.

The 10 teams which confirmed participation in the tournament have been drawn into two pools.

Teams in Pool "A" are Zetech University, Africa Nazarene University (ANU), United States International University Africa (USIU), TH3 Swish and Footprints.

Pool "B' consists of Strathmore University, Beez, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat), Scarlet and Lady Rebels.

The winner of the tournament organised by Sterling Sports & Arts Inc. will pocket Sh100,000 while teams, which will emerge second, third and fourth will receive Sh 50,000, Sh30,000 and Sh 40,000 respectively.

Zetech are favourites heading into the competition after finishing second in the recently concluded Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League.

They lost 3-0 to Kenya Ports Authority in the best-of-five series final.

“We are all set for the tournament,” said Brian Mboya, the Sterling Sports & Arts Inc's Chief Operations Officer.

“We have done everything to ensure the tournament is a success including roping in the federation’s certified referees. We expect an entertaining kind of tournament.”

Zetech will face the TH3 Swish from Nakuru on Thursday in the tournament’s opening match from 9am.Spectators will also be entertained by the U-15 and U-18 girls' exhibition matches.

Slums Dunk Academy will face Feba Academy in the U-15 category, while Loreto High School will square it out with Raila Education Centre in the U-18 category.

Pool A

Zetech

ANU

USIU

TH3 Swish

Footprints

Pool B