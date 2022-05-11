Basketball: All set for Sterling Gold Cup

This year’s Sterling Gold Cup Ladies Basketball Championship will take place from May 21 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

It will be the third edition of the tournament aimed at promoting and developing women’s basketball in the country.

It is sponsored by Sterling Sports and Arts Inc.

According to the event’s organisers, it features players from top basketball clubs in the country. The winner will receive a trophy and cash prize.

“We expect this year’s competition will be more electric due to the ease of Covid-19 restriction in sporting activities. We expect to have fans in the stands, which will give the players motivation,” said Job Waka, the Chief Executive Officer Sterling Sports and Arts Inc.

"We also expect the cash prize to double as more sponsors have shown interest in supporting ladies' basketball due to the value it is adding in the basketball sporting calendar in Kenya.

The final will be held at the same venue on May 28.